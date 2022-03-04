MVP.Market Hosts First Ever NFT-Gated Music & Art Festival March 4 & 5

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP.Market and the Hall of Fame Goat Lodge team up to launch the world's first ever NFT-Gated Music & Art festival March 4 & 5 at Area 15, Las Vegas. Attendees will experience immersive 360° galleries, airdrops, collection activations, expert panels, music, and art.

MVP.Market is built through the lens of college students, athletes, artists, and pure blockchain technologists resulting in a fully immersive, intuitive experience.

Moonfest March 4-5th Las Vegas

Each MVP customer will have the ability to interact with NFT drops, in-person/metaverse/virtual meet and greets, buy and sell unique player merchandise, access game tickets, plus many more real-life opportunities to support student-athlete journeys and live events.

Simultaneously, athletes and artists will benefit from her/his ability to dictate the direction they want to take with their NIL, Brand, community benefits, and ongoing royalties triggered on every sale of their NFT.

You're invited to join us in Las Vegas and become an MVP.

