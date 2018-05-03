MVS Scholarship Contest Winners

CHICAGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the top six winners for the 2018 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The winners were selected at the MVS Leadership Weekend, April 26-29 in Chicago. Over the course of the weekend, 19 finalists were interviewed by a panel of national judges. A female and male winner were chosen for three prize levels.
While in Chicago, the scholars learned firsthand about the Elks' commitment to veterans by serving alongside staff of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center. The scholars forged powerful bonds over this and other experiences.
The top six winners:
First Place, $50,000 over four years
Maitland Thull of Mobile, Alabama and Shiv Patel of Elon, North Carolina
Second place, $40,000 over four years
Aleah Hahn of West Olive, Michigan and David Ma of Lexington, Kentucky
Third Place, $30,000 over four years
Elizabeth Gex of Houston, Texas and Eric Donohue of Babylon, New York
The 13 runners-up will receive $20,000 over four years. In addition, 480 semi-finalists will receive $4,000 over four years. You can find a complete list of Most Valuable Students at enf.elks.org/mvswinners.
The 2019 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, open to any high school senior who is a US Citizen. Applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. The online application will be available at enf.elks.org/mvs.
With nearly 800,000 members and nearly 1,900 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.
CONTACT: Christine Robinson, 773-755-4856, christiner@elks.org
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mvs-scholarship-contest-winners-300642236.html
SOURCE Elks National Foundation
Share this article