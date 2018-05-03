MVS Scholarship Contest Winners

While in Chicago, the scholars learned firsthand about the Elks' commitment to veterans by serving alongside staff of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center. The scholars forged powerful bonds over this and other experiences.

The top six winners:

First Place, $50,000 over four years

Maitland Thull of Mobile, Alabama and Shiv Patel of Elon, North Carolina

Second place, $40,000 over four years

Aleah Hahn of West Olive, Michigan and David Ma of Lexington, Kentucky

Third Place, $30,000 over four years

Elizabeth Gex of Houston, Texas and Eric Donohue of Babylon, New York

The 13 runners-up will receive $20,000 over four years. In addition, 480 semi-finalists will receive $4,000 over four years. You can find a complete list of Most Valuable Students at enf.elks.org/mvswinners.

The 2019 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, open to any high school senior who is a US Citizen. Applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. The online application will be available at enf.elks.org/mvs.

With nearly 800,000 members and nearly 1,900 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

