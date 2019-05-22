MVSILICON License and Deploy CEVA Bluetooth® IP in its latest Wireless Audio Platform

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetooth Asia 2019 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that Shanghai Mountain View Silicon Co., Ltd. (MVSILICON), a fabless semiconductor company serving audio processing, wireless and IoT applications, has licensed and deployed CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth Dual Mode IP in its latest BP1048 audio processor SOC targeting wireless audio applications including home audio, automotive and smart speakers.

The BP1048 is a highly integrated audio application processor with Bluetooth 5 dual mode, DSP and many mixed-signal audio modules. This SoC comes with audio processing algorithms and supports comprehensive audio applications such as Bluetooth audio equipment, smart speakers, karaoke microphones, entertainment equipment, audio effect processing devices, car audio and more.

"High-quality Bluetooth connectivity is a must-have for wireless audio applications, and CEVA's RW-Bluetooth Dual Mode IP offers outstanding performance, backed up by expert technical support," said John Liu, CEO of MVSILICON. "Our BP1048 SoC combines our audio expertise with CEVA's leading edge Bluetooth IP to deliver a compelling wireless audio experience for our customers."

"We are pleased to announce MVSILICON as a licensee for our Bluetooth IP," said Ange Aznar, vice president and general manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "The BP1048 is a highly competitive wireless audio processor and reflects MVSILICON's proven pedigree in this market."

About MVSILICON

MVSILICON is a fabless IC design company headquartered in Shanghai. Since 2006, MVSILICON has shipped hundreds of millions of high quality and cost effective 8-bit and 32-bit audio MCUs and DSPs for audio processing, wireless and IoT applications. For more information, please visit www.mvsilicon.com.

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5 features are supported, including LE 2Mbps data rate, Long Range and LE Advertising Extension. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

The Bluetooth® wordmark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

