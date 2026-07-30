MVST Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 21, 2026

Market-impact alert: The lawsuit alleges Microvast's margin and capacity statements kept MVST shares inflated before a series of disclosures culminated in a 34.2% decline. This release focuses on how investors allegedly absorbed losses as the market reacted to each corrective event.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

MVST fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026, after Microvast reported Q4 2025 revenue of $96.5 million, gross margin of 1.0%, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Alleged Market Impact From Successive Disclosures

The securities action alleges that Microvast overstated its ability to reach elevated gross margin targets and complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025. The filing states that investors were later confronted with disclosures concerning questioned business capabilities, finance leadership turnover, delayed production timing, customer rollout delays, and specialized ESS inventory that did not generate associated 2025 revenue.

MVST Market Reaction Sequence

On June 25, 2025, a short-seller report questioned Microvast's business capabilities, Huzhou facility activity, and partnership economics, and MVST declined as much as $0.40 intraday, or approximately 10.23%.

On August 1, 2025, Microvast announced the departure of its CFO after roughly three months in the role, and MVST later fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 9.93%.

On November 10, 2025, Microvast disclosed that initial Huzhou Phase 3.2 production would follow in Q1 2026, and MVST declined $0.50 per share, or approximately 10%.

On March 16, 2026, Microvast reported a Q4 revenue miss and gross margin collapse tied to inventory impairment, followed by the 34.2% share decline.

The complaint contends these events corrected prior alleged impressions about profitability, capacity timing, and demand visibility.

Why the Market Impact Allegations Matter

The lawsuit asserts that each stock-price reaction reflected investors reassessing Microvast's public statements against later company disclosures and market reports. For shareholders who purchased during the Class Period, the alleged harm centers on whether MVST traded at prices affected by statements concerning margins, production capacity, and customer demand.

"Corporate disclosures about margins, production timing, and customer demand can move markets when investors rely on those statements to value a company. Here, the complaint alleges that MVST investors suffered losses as later events called those prior representations into question." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: How much did MVST stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 34.2%, a decline of $0.79 per share, after Microvast disclosed Q4 2025 revenue of $96.5 million, gross margin of 1.0%, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MVST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microvast made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to reach high gross margin targets, complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025, and manage customer rollout and inventory risks during the Class Period.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating MVST trading losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are generally useful for evaluating losses.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com