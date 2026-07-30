SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Lawsuit - HTZ

Alert: Claims focus on alleged fleet management vehicle rental securities issues, including Hertz's Net Depreciation per Unit and residual-value controls. The lawsuit alleges investors suffered losses after the Company reported used-car market softness, reduced EBITDA guidance, and announced a dilutive financing.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) securities that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

Hertz shares declined more than 40% to close at $3.00 on June 24, 2026. Investors have until September 22, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Alleged Fleet Management Vehicle Rental Securities Failures

Hertz's rental model depends heavily on buying vehicles, holding them efficiently, and reselling them at values that support profitability. The filing states that Hertz presented its "Back-to-Basics" plan as a disciplined fleet strategy built around "Buy Right, Hold Right, Sell Right," while allegedly failing to disclose that used-vehicle volatility was pressuring residual values and depreciation.

The operational issue at the center of this release is Net Depreciation per Unit per Month, or DPU. As set forth in the complaint, Hertz reported first-quarter Net DPU of $312 and described that figure as approaching its sub-$300 "North Star" target, supported by disciplined fleet rotation.

Alleged DPU Impact by the Numbers

Hertz reported first-quarter 2026 Net DPU of $312.

The Company described the sub-$300 DPU level as a "North Star" target.

Hertz reported $2.0 billion in first-quarter revenue, up 11% year over year.

The complaint claims the used-car market softness was not merely transitory or isolated.

Hertz later guided second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to only $50 million to $80 million.

What the Lawsuit Claims About Residual Values

The lawsuit contends that Hertz's fleet economics were more vulnerable than represented because vehicle resale values were being affected by renewed used-car market weakness. As alleged, those pressures made the Company's liquidity and EBITDA outlook materially less secure than investors had been led to believe.

On June 24, 2026, Hertz announced $300 million of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, a concurrent share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares, and "unexpected softness in the used car market." The action claims that this announcement corrected prior alleged statements about fleet discipline, depreciation, and operating performance.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about Hertz's fleet economics before shares declined more than 40%. In a vehicle rental business, depreciation and residual values are not side issues; they are central to the investment case." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the HTZ Lawsuit

Q: What is the HTZ class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Shares fell more than 40% after the Company disclosed unexpected softness in the used-car market, reduced second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance, and announced a dilutive financing. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the HTZ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HTZ stock or securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HTZ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding liquidity, used-car market softness, fleet depreciation, DPU performance, and the Company's ability to fund operations without distressed financing. When Hertz disclosed unexpected used-car market softness, sharply lower EBITDA guidance, and a dilutive financing, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the HTZ class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ft. Myers Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my HTZ shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com