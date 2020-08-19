NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MvVO ART presents AD ART SHOW 2020, September 1 to 30, at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in NYC and online on MvVO ART's Artsy e-gallery. MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW, with the ongoing support of presenting sponsor NBCUniversal and in partnership with Westfield World Trade Center, will open this all-digital, month-long, contemporary art show with a virtual opening hosted by Bravo's Project Runway Judge, Brandon Maxwell on September 1, at 5:00 PM EST: RSVP Here

Ad Art Show returns to the New York Oculus

During this virtual opening/show tour, the 2020 winning artist will be announced and awarded a creative immersion day at NBCUniversal, expert art curation consultations, and a specialty Clio Award.

AD ART SHOW features contemporary artists following in the footsteps of Warhol, Haring, Rockwell, Magritte and the many famous artists who worked in advertising. Artworks by 135 artists of advertising are displayed on the screens of the Oculus and are for sale on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery beginning September 1, via MvVOART.com

"Nothing, not even a pandemic, stops the creative spirit. The resilience of our artists—and of New Yorkers—fuels our determination to go forward in challenging times," Maria van Vlodrop, MvVO ART- AD ART SHOW Founder & CEO, named top ten cultural shaper in Adweek's 100 creative list, commented.

"At NBCUniversal, creativity is central to our DNA," said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. "We're thrilled to once again be a part of the AD ART SHOW, which highlights both the artists of advertising and demonstrates the power of creativity in a whole new way."

"The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center is thrilled to welcome MvVO ART- AD ART SHOW back to our expansive digital screens," said Danielle Hascoe, General Manager at the Westfield World Trade Center. "The opportunity for our shoppers to view this collection throughout the center adds to the rich experience we strive to offer to our visitors."

While most of New York's famous arts institutions are closed or slowly reopening, AD ART SHOW offers art lovers a spacious and FREE art destination, Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday, Noon-6pm, plus FREE Coffee & a sweet to go from Eataly (3rd floor in Oculus) with coupon on the MvVO ART website or at Eataly at the Oculus.

Sponsors & Partners include: NBCUniversal (presenting sponsor), Westfield, The Clio Awards, 600 & Rising, Artnet, Artsy, Artful Circle, The One Club for Creativity, WPP, GroupM, Zenith, Morzy and MRY, SVA (School of Visual Arts) , The Downtown Alliance, NYCxDESIGN, Franklin Furnace, Lawlor Media Group, the Gradient, To Practice_Practice, Gameday Creative, Corea Creative, VRWAIBAIO and Eataly.

Website: MvVOART.com

Instagram: MvVO ART Instagram

Maria van Vlodrop: Linkedin profile

Contact: Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group www.lawlormediagroup.com, @lawlormediagroup.com

SOURCE MvVO ART