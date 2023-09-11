MW Components Expands Fastener Products Through Acquisition of Elgin Fastener Group

News provided by

MW Industries

11 Sep, 2023, 10:45 ET

  • Combined company will support customers worldwide with the most comprehensive set of specialty fasteners in the market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Components, a leading provider of precision components, announced today the acquisition of Elgin Fastener Group, a specialty fastener manufacturer. 

The acquisition of Elgin Fastener Group closed on September 8, 2023 and expands MW Components' existing US-based manufacturing locations to provide fasteners and metal components for global distribution. The combined company will offer the most comprehensive set of specialty fasteners in the market, including custom fasteners such as nuts, bolts, rivets, screws, and more, along with an extensive catalog of in-stock components.

"Elgin Fastener Group is uniquely positioned to grow the MW Components portfolio of brands. Together, we are one of the largest suppliers of fasteners in the United States, offering both highly-engineered custom fasteners as well as in-stock and ready-to-ship parts for a wide variety of industries," said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Components.

Elgin Fasteners is the largest single-source supplier of specialty fasteners with seven locations and a product breadth spanning everything from fasteners to wire forms. The combined company will support customers throughout the United States and more than 75 countries, with a variety of metal component products including springs, fasteners, bellows, couplings, shims, and more.

The companies' combined capabilities will position MW Components to provide the highest quality custom manufacturing services to a worldwide customer base.

About MW Components
With 20+ manufacturing facilities in the United States housing some of the most well-known brands in the market, MW Components accelerates the entire process of delivering stock and custom parts to virtually any volume and against demanding deadlines. Serving over 19,000 businesses across more than 75 countries worldwide, MW Components supports sectors as diverse as medical, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy.

About Elgin Fastener Group 
Elgin Fastener Group is the largest single-source supplier of specialty fasteners in the nation, specializing in helping customers get the right fastener at the right time. They offer a complete line of materials, machinery, and methods to overcome difficult challenges and create the fasteners customers need for their projects. With engineering expertise, various manufacturing locations, and exacting quality assurance, Elgin Fasteners delivers custom-engineered specialty fasteners for demanding applications.

SOURCE MW Industries

