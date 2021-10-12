MW Components Launches Streamlined eCommerce Experience for Precision Components, MW OnDemand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Components, the Charlotte-based precision component manufacturer, today announced that it has launched a new eCommerce experience, MW OnDemand. MW OnDemand is a one-stop online resource that streamlines the entire discovery-to-delivery process of precision component supply. With tens of thousands of standard items in stock, intuitive search to make finding them easy, and rapid order delivery, MW OnDemand delivers the parts customers need, fast.

MW OnDemand is available through MW Components' website, MWComponents.com/shop, where customers can also request custom manufacturing services.

One of the country's largest inventories of stock components

MW OnDemand combines over one million parts from well-known brands such as Century Spring, Accurate Screw Machine, RAF Electronic Hardware, Servometer, and Maudlin into a single location. Customers can select and purchase products from across the MW Components portfolio, simplifying the entire component sourcing process.

Expanded access to a diverse selection of components

MW OnDemand eCommerce inventory includes one of the widest ranges of components and related parts available. Customers can shop tens of thousands of stock spring designs along with fasteners, shims, electrical contacts, metal stampings, tubing products, bellows, and more. A wide range of standard and specialty materials, over 40 finishes, and optional services such as passivation are also available for a variety of parts. Free CAD downloads and 3D drawings are available for many parts.

Accelerated shipping and delivery

Engineering today is more time-critical than ever. MW Components offers some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. The majority of stock parts available from OnDemand offer same-day shipping, while custom quotes have a turnaround as fast as one to two business days.

A single source for stock and custom components



The MW OnDemand eCommerce platform enhances the customer experience and provides exceptional flexibility for component sourcing. Combined with MW Components' custom manufacturing expertise, customers can now purchase stock, standard, and custom components from a single location.

About MW Components

MW Components is focused on accelerating the entire process of delivering custom, stock, and standard parts to virtually any volume and against demanding deadlines. We work to highly complex tolerances. We help simplify the management of any number of different components. And we take a no-compromise approach to quality. With MW Components you can be sure you'll get the right part to the right specification when and where you need it. Learn more at MWComponents.com.

