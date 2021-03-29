MW Industries Expands Precision Spring Capabilities Through Acquisition of Duer Carolina Coil, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and GREER, S.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, a leading provider of precision components, announced today the acquisition of Duer Carolina Coil, Inc., a leading manufacturer of hot and cold wound springs.

The acquisition of Duer Carolina Coil, Inc., closed on March 26, 2021 and increases MW Industries' existing portfolio of businesses offering engineered spring solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, defense, valve, and agricultural markets. The combined company will offer expanded hot and cold wound spring manufacturing capabilities and serve customers in over 75 countries.

"We are excited to welcome our new Duer Carolina Coil colleagues to MW Industries. During a period when businesses are under greater pressure to produce quality products quickly and at affordable costs, we offer expansive US-based manufacturing capabilities and in-house expertise that can provide the components our customers need, when they need them," said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Industries. "We are thrilled to be able to provide even greater capacity with the addition of Duer Carolina Coil to the MW Industries portfolio."

Duer Carolina Coil is an established leader in hot and cold wound spring production, with a strong global customer base. Duer Carolina Coil will join MW Industries' existing family of companies, which includes over 30 locations worldwide. The combined companies will leverage existing technology and expertise to expand MW Industries' footprint and position the company to deliver the highest quality precision components to an even broader range of customers worldwide.

About MW Industries

With over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide, MW Industries group companies deliver the precision components today's engineers need to do their best work. The business serves over 19,000 businesses across more than 75 countries worldwide and in sectors as diverse as life sciences, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy. We have a no-compromise ambition to deliver exactly what our customers need, precisely when they need it. So whether they want to partner with us on developing a next-generation product or need one of our thousands of stock parts for immediate delivery, we can help.

About Duer Carolina Coil, Inc.

Duer Carolina Coil, Inc. is an engineered spring manufacturer with a reputation for excellence that spans over 120 years. With a staff of expert engineers and strong technology investments, Duer Carolina Coil prides itself on efficient, effective coil spring manufacturing. Headquartered in Greer, South Carolina, Duer Carolina Coil serves customers in more than 15 markets across 20 countries.

