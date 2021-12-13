MW Industries Expands Threaded Fastener Products Through Acquisition of Ideal Fasteners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, a leading provider of precision components, announced today the acquisition of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners.

The acquisition of Ideal Fasteners closed on December 10, 2021 and expands MW Industries' existing US-based manufacturing locations to provide precision components for worldwide distribution. The combined company will offer an increased selection of stock, standard, and custom socket caps, button sockets, flat socket caps, and other threaded fasteners along with a wide variety of highly engineered metal and plastic components.

"Ideal Fasteners is the perfect addition to the MW Industries family. At a time when customers want components faster than ever before, businesses need to be able to quickly source a variety of parts from a single provider. Ideal Fasteners allows us to offer a greater breadth of products so we can provide the diversity of products customers need. We are excited to integrate the Ideal Fasteners product lines into our portfolio," said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Industries.

Ideal Fasteners is a leading supplier of threaded fasteners with over 50 years of experience in stock and custom part manufacturing. Ideal Fasteners will join MW Components, a division of MW Industries specializing in manufacturing precision components at speed and scale. The combined company will support customers in more than 75 countries with product lines including springs, fasteners, bellows, couplings, shims, and more.

"With their global reach and extensive catalog, MW Industries is the perfect partner to take us to the next level," said Larry McBride, General Manager of Ideal Fasteners. "By joining MW's family of locations across the United States, our products and services will be more widely available and our customers will have more options to support their projects."

The companies' combined footprint will position MW Components to provide the highest quality precision components and custom manufacturing services to a global customer base.

About MW Industries

With over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide, MW Industries group companies deliver the precision components today's engineers need to do their best work. The business serves over 19,000 businesses across more than 75 countries worldwide and in sectors as diverse as life sciences, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy. We have a no-compromise ambition to deliver exactly what our customers need, precisely when they need it. So whether they want to partner with us on developing a next-generation product or need one of our thousands of stock parts for immediate delivery, we can help.

About Ideal Fasteners

For over 50 years, Ideal Fasteners has manufactured the finest quality threaded fasteners. Ideal Fasteners manufacturers socket caps, button sockets, flat socket caps, and specialty items from customer prints. With worldwide distribution and quality certifications including NADCAP, AS9100, and ISO9001, Ideal Fasteners is a supplier of choice for threaded inserts in the United States and in global markets.

