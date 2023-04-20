MWA Celebrates 30 Years Serving the Disabled Throughout Texas

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to believe 30 years have passed since we opened the doors of Marc Whitehead & Associates in Houston, Texas. Since the beginning, we have fought to protect the legal needs of disabled Texans. Under the leadership of Marc Whitehead, our firm is filled with like-minded people who make up the MWA family. Our story is an inspiring one.

Attorney Marc Whitehead

Marc was raised in the loving home of his great aunt and uncle. As a child, Marc became aware of the hardships associated with disabilities and what it meant to be wrongly denied compensation. Growing up, Marc saw firsthand the struggles his great-uncle, a disabled veteran, endured daily. He also witnessed the seemingly endless process involved in getting benefits approved. With the support of his incredible family, Marc opened the doors to Marc Whitehead & Associates in November 1992.

A Lot Happens in 30 Years

Thirty years later, Marc's personal life has grown right alongside the success of the firm. For starters, Marc got married. Parents to four daughters, he and his wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this month!

Thirty years is a testament to the longevity of our staff members, who we have had the honor of witnessing so many achievements. Take Melanie Donaldson, the second employee Marc ever hired, who started in August 1995 as a receptionist. Twenty-seven years later, she is the senior paralegal of our LTD department. Today our firm is home to 5 additional attorneys, 50 hard-working, dedicated staff, and at least 15 babies who were born into the MWA family. Marc even officiated the wedding of our Marketing Manager, MacKinley Tatom.

All this we've accomplished while helping tens of thousands of families obtain disability benefits.

From Our MWA Family to Yours: Thank You

All of us at Marc Whitehead & Associates are so grateful to be part of a firm shaped by our loyalty to one another and sincere dedication to our clients. Marc was raised to honor these principles, and he is so proud to see them reflected in the team he has built over three decades.

And to our clients- you are the heart of this family. Thank you. Let's see what the next 30 years bring as we continue our mission of serving the legal needs of people with disabilities across the nation.

