MWC 2023: D-Link Presents the New Lineup of 5G O-RAN Providing Truly Total Solutions for Smart Cities

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with computer networking solutions and technology, showcased the latest products and innovations for the key themes of Private 5G O-RAN, M2M (machine-to-machine), Enterprise Solutions and Smart Home, aiming to fully realize the potential of connectivity and shape the IoT world of tomorrow.

One-Stop Service for O-RAN Solutions

Open RAN is built to fulfill the requirements for performance, capacity and latency with less cost and more flexibility. D-Link offers one-stop service for the comprehensive enterprise private 5G solutions based on tailored O-RAN infrastructure and 5G core network alongside the DU (distribution unit), CU (centralized unit) and RU (radio unit).

Integrating the new O-RAN lineup with the existing industrial products, such as M2M gateway, switch, wireless access point, IP camera and the cloud-based management solution (D-ECS), D-Link helps service providers build connectivity effortlessly and enables success cases in manufacturing, transportation, school campus, energy and a wide range of applications for smart cities.

4G/5G M2M AIoT Solutions

To tackle the industrial network challenges of cost, internet instability and no access to fixed-line broadband, D-Link provides a vast array of 4G/5G gateways, routers and easy-to-use management tool (D-ECS) for remote machine-to-machine and secure VPN deployments, with the adoption of both Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), businesses are able to make good decisions with vast amount of data collected from a network of industrial sensors.

D-Link's reliable and high-performance M2M solutions are broadly used in various industrial IoT scenarios, including EV charging station, high-speed rail, bank ATM and vending machine, to boost the connectivity for building an intelligent and connected city. (See more about the new 5G NR M2M Gateway: DWM-3010)

Enhanced Network Solutions for SMB and K12 Education

D-Link introduced a wide variety of switches, Wi-Fi 6 access points along with the flexible monitoring and management solutions Nuclias Connect and D-View 8 for SMBs (small and medium size businesses), K12 education, retail chains and hospitality. The upgraded D-View 8 is a comprehensive wired and wireless network management tool based on the server and probe architecture, it provides extended support for managing up to 5,000 devices and now is free to download with 90 days of trial version.

The launch of Smart Home AQUILA PRO AI: Designed for supporting Matter

D-Link announced its new AQUILA PRO AI Series- Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh routers and extenders, designed to optimize connectivity and reliability of smart home networks. This cutting-edge mesh Wi-Fi system will be compliant with the new industry-unifying Matter standard and features a built-in AI algorithm to ensure a superior Wi-Fi coverage and enhanced smart-home experience.

"D-Link takes advantage of MWC to showcase the next evolution of Wi-Fi, 5G mobility, broadband solutions, customizable management and AI optimized networks for the aim of benefiting telecom operators, service providers and all consumers in a cost-effective way" said CJ Chang, CEO and President of D-Link Corporation.

