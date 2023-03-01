<MWC 2023> D-Link's New AQUILA PRO AI Series Wi-Fi 6/6E Mesh System to Add Matter Compliance

AQUILA PRO AI Series Wi-Fi Router Blends the Perfect Balance of Aesthetics and Functionality for Smart Homes

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation announced today the launch of its new AQUILA PRO AI Series Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh routers and extenders, designed to enhance connectivity and reliability of smart home networks. This cutting-edge mesh Wi-Fi system will be compliant with the latest Matter standard and features a built-in AI algorithm to ensure a superior Wi-Fi experience.

The new Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh router boasts a unique design that balances aesthetics and functionality. Its elegant look is a stylish addition to any modern home, while its advanced features provide the ultimate smart home experience. With the D-Link mesh Wi-Fi system, users can enjoy up to 7,800 Mbps of lightning-fast tri-band speeds, enhanced coverage, and a smarter, more reliable whole home Wi-Fi network. The router is equipped with one 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four 1Gbps LAN ports, making it the ideal choice for providing uninterrupted connectivity to gaming consoles, 4K/8K TV streaming, PCs, and other network devices.

D-Link's latest AQUILA PRO AI series includes six models: the MS78, MS60, MS30, M60, M30, and E30. These models provide a comprehensive mesh Wi-Fi solution to meet the changing needs of smart homes and exceeds reliability expectations with Made in Taiwan (MIT) quality assurance. Among the six models, three are Matter-compliant, including the MS78 AX7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router, the MS60 AX6000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, and the MS30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router. These models can function as Matter-ready APs and extenders, serving as the primary node for seamless connectivity with any Matter-enabled device. The other three models are not Matter compliant but offer lightning-fast speed and superior coverage. These models are the M60 AX6000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, the M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, and the E30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 range extender. The mesh system guarantees uninterrupted streaming and gaming throughout the house. Additionally, all models support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, allowing users to manage their smart home with ease.

Power of AI Technology Boosts Home Networks

The D-Link AI algorithm, which includes AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Mesh Optimizer, and AI Traffic Optimizer, is designed to optimize wireless network performance to ensure a stable connection throughout the home. AI Wi-Fi Optimizer empowers Wi-Fi connections with automatic channel selection to minimize interference. AI Mesh Optimizer enables fast and reliable network coverage using auto path optimization and self-healing capabilities. AI Traffic Optimizer ensures uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology.

Matter, an Industry-Unifying Standard for Smart Homes

Matter is the new industry standard for smart home devices, enabling seamless communication and integration between different products from different manufacturers. With Matter compliance, consumers can now enjoy a unified and more secure smart home experience, where all devices work together harmoniously and without the need for multiple apps or hubs.

Designed to simplify the setup process of the smart home ecosystem, the D-Link AQUILA PRO AI App will be a Matter-enabled smart home app with an intuitive interface, guiding users through an effortless step-by-step onboarding process to add Matter-compliant products to their smart home network. The app displays all Matter-compatible devices in one place, allowing users to remotely manage and control their smart home network with ease. The smart scene feature will allow users to simplify home automation to enhance smart living.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new Matter-compliant Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh system to the market very soon," said CJ Chang, CEO and President of D-Link Corporation. "Our goal is to provide consumers with a smart, reliable, and elegant Wi-Fi solution to make their smart home experience even better. With advanced features and state-of-the-art design, we are confident that the AQUILA PRO AI Series will help bridge the gap between fast, reliable Wi-Fi and the convenience of a fully integrated smart home."

The AQUILA PRO AI Series Wi-Fi 6/6E Mesh system will be available starting in Q2, 2023. For more information, please visit: AQUILA PRO AI

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown since 1987 into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at https://www.dlink.com

