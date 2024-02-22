MWC 2024 | Telco Cloud-Native Evolution, Moving Towards a Bright New Intelligent World

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With its elasticity, agility, robustness, and automation, Huawei telco cloud serves hundreds of millions of global users and is considered as one of the critical solutions for operators' digital transformation. Huawei and industry partners have summarized a decade of NFV development and put forward the concept and key features of Telco Cloud-Native, which is expected to fully unlock the value of cloudification.

1.  Telco Cloud-Native Evolution: Advancing Telco Cloud from Availability, Ease of Use, to Intelligence on Demand

Telco Cloud-Native 1.0 features carrier-grade stability, high reliability, and high performance, making cloudified networks available. With years of efforts in the telecom realm, Huawei telco cloud has overcome numerous obstacles. It maintains high reliability of the networks built on IT infrastructure and decoupled devices, realizes efficient cross-layer fault diagnosis and O&M, and guarantees the integration of NFV components at different layers, propelling the large-scale commercial use of the telco cloud infrastructure worldwide.

In Telco Cloud-Native 2.0, the key focus boils down to ease of use, shifting attention to converged dual-engine deployment and automation. Huawei proposes the dual-engine container solution. One network carries multiple types of resources, including VMs, containers, and bare metal servers, on multiple clouds. Furthermore, compute, storage, and network resources are shared and smooth capacity expansion is supported, greatly protecting existing investments and networking architecture.

As we move to Telco Cloud-Native 3.0, intent-driven automation and O&M intelligence capabilities are utilized to achieve on-demand intelligence, gearing up E2E automation on a telco cloud.

2.  Telco Cloud Dual-Engine Container Solution: First Commercial Use Towards Cloud-based Transformation

In November 2023, an Indonesian operator completed the world's first commercial use of the converged dual-engine solution. The existing hardware and network architecture were reused and a capacity expansion was implemented instead of a new deployment, facilitating a smooth evolution from VMs to containers. On top of that, convergence in resources, management, and deployment modes saved customers' investment significantly. The integration is improved by 25% and the service rollout time is halved, far ahead industry norms.

Notably, by using the unique parallel rolling upgrade method and live container migration technologies, Huawei's dual-engine container solution revolutionizes the upgrade experience in the container era, ensuring zero interruption of upper-layer services during the upgrades and shortening the upgrade time fourfold.

3.  Evolution to Intelligence: A Superlative Platform Is a Prerequisite

With the advent of the intelligent era, new services continue to emerge, such as 5GtoB and New Calling, bringing a cornucopia of business opportunities. Telco cloud will continue to evolve towards intelligence. Through hardware resource pooling and an intelligent management platform, intelligent model-based scheduling and optimization are implemented for applications. In addition, the full-offload architecture is harnessed to deeply integrate software and hardware, lighting up the intelligent era.

MWC 2024 will be held from February 26-29 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei looks forward to discussing the future of Telco Cloud-Native with industry partners and jointly starting a new chapter in digital communications. See you at MWC 2024.

