MWC 2025 | Transforming the Mobile AI Era with 5G-Advanced Intelligent Core Network and Three Intelligence Entries

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fusion of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI technologies heralds the era of mobile AI, marking a milestone for communication networks as they advance towards a more intelligent world. The year 2024 witnessed the inaugural commercial use of 5G-A, with implementation in China, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. As we move into 2025, the 5G-A intelligent core network will harness three key forms of intelligence—service intelligence, network intelligence, and O&M intelligence—to create strategic entries. This will enable telecom operators to seize opportunities in the age of AI, redefine operational models, and accelerate the network service monetization.

Transforming the Mobile AI Era with 5G-Advanced Intelligent Core Network and Three Intelligence Entries

Service intelligence revolutionizes access to intelligent services such as New Calling, which contains innovations like the intelligent calling agent to deliver a novel, ultra-HD, interactive, and intelligent audio and video call experience. This evolution harnesses the network's computing power and bandwidth resources, and integrates intelligence to provide users with a seamless calling experience, while helping enterprises reduce costs and boost efficiency. In China, China Mobile has already implemented this technology across its entire network, giving over 40 million users an enhanced calling experience.

Another notable example is the AI Home Hub, which combines AI and computing power to provide a unified offering for AI home services. Commercially launched in Beijing and Jilin in 2024, it's set for large-scale rollout across more than 20 Chinese provinces by 2025. It will bring advanced computing to thousands of households for a range of home services.

Network intelligence uses the NWDAF-based intelligence plane to aid operators in user awareness, experience awareness, and user support. Network intelligence means that real-time user experience data, evaluation, optimization, and operations are no longer out of reach. Use of resources can also be dynamically scheduled, improving network resource utilization. Experience operations are also streamlined; examples include differentiated experiences which can be implemented for specific services like live streaming, cloud gaming, and online conferencing. Solutions and services have been put into commercial use in several provinces in China, with nationwide promotion in 2025. For example, the Intelligent Personalized Experience (IPE) solution and the MyLogo service which provides a service entry point at the top of the screen are now live. These create an entry into experience monetization that further optimizes the personalized mobile service experience.

Regarding intelligent O&M, we are reshaping modes and improving quality and efficiency by introducing the innovative MDAF component, establishing a unified O&M portal. In 2024, Huawei integrated this component into the alarm and complaint handling processes of a telecom operator's service system in China, helping them save over CNY10 million, and propelling them towards L4 autonomous networks.

MWC 2025 will be held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its groundbreaking 5G-A intelligent core network products and solutions. Join us in Barcelona to push forward the development and commercialization of the 5G-A intelligent core network, and create an intelligent future.

