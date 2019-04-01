MWest Holdings Announces Multifamily Leadership Promotions

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWest Holdings, a Los Angeles-based vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the U.S., announced the promotion of two key multifamily leaders within their property management division, Polaris Property Management.

Jackie Ocampo has been promoted to Director of Property Management. Ocampo has been with Polaris Property Management for over five years. In that time, she has held the titles of Regional Manager and Senior Regional Manager; where her outstanding performance was recognized. In her new role as Director of Property Management, Ocampo is responsible for overseeing the operations of MWest Holdings' owned and managed multifamily portfolio across Southern California.

Jerry Diaz has been promoted to Head of Maintenance. Diaz has been with Polaris Property Management for three years, and has been recognized for his commendable contributions as an exceptional asset to the team. In his new role as Head of Maintenance, Diaz is responsible for all unit upgrades and maintenance for MWest Holdings' owned and managed multifamily assets across Southern California.

"Jackie and Jerry offer tremendous talent and expertise that will support the continued growth of MWest Holdings and Polaris Property Management," said Karl Slovin, President, MWest Holdings. "I'm delighted to celebrate the success of these dedicated employees, and to further our culture of rewarding exceptional performance with advancement opportunities."

Over the past nine years, MWest has acquired and invested in rehabilitating twelve historic buildings across Los Angeles including the San Fernando Building, Wilshire Royale, Hollywood Tower, and Park Wilshire. MWest recently acquired and is renovating The View, a 13 story luxury high rise located in the popular Koreatown submarket of Los Angeles, that was originally constructed in 1965.

About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, core-plus and value-add properties, as well identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase fine or historic architecture and invigorate the culture and aesthetics of communities they serve. As a highly successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth. For more information, please visit: http://mwestholdings.com/

