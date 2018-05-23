MWest Holdings Announces Sale Of 71K SF Commercial Building In Toluca Lake For Over $21M

MWest Holdings purchased the asset in 2011 for $15.2 million from a family trust. In 2017, the office space served as a temporary office space for the headquarters of MWest Holdings during a renovation of their permanent office space in Sherman Oaks. "The sale of this asset is a result of our core strategy to continue our expansion of multifamily properties," said Karl Slovin, President of MWest Holdings.

About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, core-plus and value-add properties, as well identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase fine or historic architecture and invigorate the culture and aesthetics of communities they serve. As a highly successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth.

