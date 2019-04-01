MWest Holdings Continues Growth With Key Staff Addition

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWest Holdings, a Los Angeles-based vertically integrated real estate and investment firm with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Toqe as Senior Asset Manager. In his role, Mr. Toqe is responsible for creating and implementing real estate strategies in operations, design, construction, leasing and financial reporting for a portfolio of multifamily, retail and office assets.

Mr. Toqe brings over ten years of experience in institutional ownership, value-added re-positioning, ground-up design and preconstruction as well as prior experience in acquisitions. In recent years, he has been directly responsible for the asset management, design, and construction of portfolios collectively valued at over $4B with owners such as Carmel Partners, TruAmerica, Kennedy Wilson, and American Realty Advisors. Brian is a graduate of The Masters University, a liberal arts college, where he studied Finance, and he holds a post-graduate certificate in Finance from the University of San Francisco. He is a California CPA and formerly worked for Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen in their real estate groups.

Vlady Sheynin, Vice President and Director of Asset Management, commented, "Brian Toqe's arrival will further bolster the strength and capability of MWest's Asset Management team with his broad range of experience in managing portfolios that delivered consistent investment performances across various property types and market conditions."

About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, core-plus and value-add properties, as well identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase fine or historic architecture and invigorate the culture and aesthetics of communities they serve. As a highly successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth. For more information, please visit: http://mwestholdings.com/

CONTACT: marketing@mwestholdings.com

SOURCE MWest Holdings

