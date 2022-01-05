MWG Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Mansoor Zakaria to its Board of Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year has been ending on a high-note for MWG Holdings Group with the recent acquisition news of Oz Distribution and added wholesale distribution business, and now the addition of Mansoor Zakaria to the Board of Directors.

"With the largest wholly-owned retail footprint in California, plans to acquire and open new stores in strategic markets, high-quality cultivation facility, and a broad portfolio of competitively performing products, this merger closes the vertically integrated loop adding state-wide distribution to MWG's offerings," said new Board of Directors member, Mansoor Zakaria. "Acquiring Oz distribution strategically positions MWG to be a market leader in California's 4.4-billion-dollar legal cannabis market."

Mansoor Zakaria joining MWG's Board of Directors adds significant value to the company by allowing them to reach more consumers and deliver top-quality products. Zakaria has had a successful career as an entrepreneur, Silicon Valley CEO, and private venture investor. He was also a strategic advisor/consultant to top management at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and led the firm that developed GS Worldwide equity research service and JP Morgan Advisor Edge service. The acquisition of Oz distribution served as a perfect segue for Mansoor becoming a board member.

"Joining forces with MWG will enable us to bring their broad portfolio of products and high-quality flower to cannabis users across California and scale our distribution to reach even more than the 400 dispensaries that we currently serve," said Daniel Shapiro, CEO of OZ.

Combining the acquisition of Oz distribution and the addition of Zakaria to MWG's Board of Directors will expand businesses to serve all retail dispensary customers and deliver quality curated cannabis products to all customers in California at all levels. Zakaria's presence on the board adds a big name with an impressive background showcasing that MWG will continue to lead the California cannabis market.

ABOUT MANSOOR

Mansoor Zakaria joined New Vernon Wealth Management (formerly SF Investment Advisors) in 2010 after a successful career as an entrepreneur, Silicon Valley CEO, and a private venture investor. Earlier in his career, at Charles Schwab, he led the team that pioneered electronic brokerage. Subsequently, he was a strategic advisor/consultant to top management at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and led the firm that developed GS Worldwide equity research service and JP Morgan Advisor Edge service. Mansoor received a B.A. from Ferguson College in India, and is a graduate of the YEO/MIT Executive Management Program, Birthing of Giants.

Mansoor has deep roots in marketing, has led companies as a CEO and is now a major investor in multiple companies. He brings a wealth of experience from his portfolio of successful companies to the Board. His financial acumen is a valuable asset for the rapidly growing company.

About MWG and Perfect Union

MWG is an executive management and holding company based in Sacramento, California. MWG has experienced tremendous growth over the last 18 months including the successful closing of a Series B Preferred Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of USD $15 million. Dispensary chain Perfect Union is just one of their many successful investments.

MWG's retail brand, Perfect Union is California's largest wholly owned cannabis company with over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses; navigating state and local laws and regulations; and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare, and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments, and in-store donation campaigns.

MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. MWG's strong asset base combined with a seasoned management team of highly skilled industry and retail professionals establishes a strong foundation from which the Company will continue to strategically expand its retail footprint and brand portfolio.

SOURCE Perfect Union