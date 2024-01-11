MWH Begins an Exciting New Chapter, Officially Becoming Part of Obayashi Corporation

Unlocking abundant growth opportunities and signifying a pivotal moment for MWH's continued leadership as a leading US water infrastructure contractor

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MWH, a leading US water infrastructure contractor, has agreed to be acquired by Obayashi Corporation, a global leader in construction and infrastructure development.

This strategic partnership with Obayashi enables MWH to continue expansion and gain market share in the US water infrastructure and industrial manufacturing markets. Post this MWH and Obayashi Corporation officially formalized the strategic partnership between the two companies.

MWH is a leader in the construction of water/wastewater treatment and advanced technology manufacturing facilities with an extensive track record of successfully delivering these large-scale projects for clients in the United States and abroad. This strategic alignment and partnership enables MWH to continue geographic expansion and gain additional market share in the rapidly growing US water infrastructure and industrial manufacturing markets. Additionally, this partnership opens doors for collaboration with Obayashi Corporation's North American Civil Group as well as Obayashi's existing US subsidiaries including Webcor Builders and Kraemer North America.



MWH's President and CEO, Blair Lavoie, enthusiastically endorsed the decision, explaining, "Joining forces with Obayashi enables MWH to reach our short- and long-term goals of organizational growth, excellence in client service, and the continued development of some of the best construction professionals in the USA."

MWH has been a driving force in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities in the United States for over 30 years. The company grew out of a water-focused engineering and construction organization originally founded in 1820. MWH operates through MWH Constructors and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Slayden Constructors and Methuen Construction.



In addition to being a market leader in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities, MWH provides preconstruction services, construction management consulting services, and commissioning & start-up services. Additionally, MWH provides construction, renovation, and tool installation services for semiconductor fabrication facilities.



SOURCE MWH Constructors