MWH Begins an Exciting New Chapter, Officially Becoming Part of Obayashi Corporation

News provided by

MWH Constructors

11 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

Unlocking abundant growth opportunities and signifying a pivotal moment for MWH's continued leadership as a leading US water infrastructure contractor

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MWH, a leading US water infrastructure contractor, has agreed to be acquired by Obayashi Corporation, a global leader in construction and infrastructure development.

Continue Reading
MWH and Obayashi Corporation officially formalized the strategic partnership between the two companies.
MWH and Obayashi Corporation officially formalized the strategic partnership between the two companies.

MWH is a leader in the construction of water/wastewater treatment and advanced technology manufacturing facilities with an extensive track record of successfully delivering these large-scale projects for clients in the United States and abroad. This strategic alignment and partnership enables MWH to continue geographic expansion and gain additional market share in the rapidly growing US water infrastructure and industrial manufacturing markets. Additionally, this partnership opens doors for collaboration with Obayashi Corporation's North American Civil Group as well as Obayashi's existing US subsidiaries including Webcor Builders and Kraemer North America.

MWH's President and CEO, Blair Lavoie, enthusiastically endorsed the decision, explaining, "Joining forces with Obayashi enables MWH to reach our short- and long-term goals of organizational growth, excellence in client service, and the continued development of some of the best construction professionals in the USA."

MWH has been a driving force in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities in the United States for over 30 years. The company grew out of a water-focused engineering and construction organization originally founded in 1820. MWH operates through MWH Constructors and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Slayden Constructors and Methuen Construction.

In addition to being a market leader in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities, MWH provides preconstruction services, construction management consulting services, and commissioning & start-up services. Additionally, MWH provides construction, renovation, and tool installation services for semiconductor fabrication facilities.

Explore MWH's expertise further at www.mwhconstructors.com. Stay in the loop with the latest updates by following us on Linkedin and Instagram.

SOURCE MWH Constructors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.