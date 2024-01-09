MWL launches urgent petition to call for releasing all hostages, ceasefire in Gaza

"Faith Leaders Can Succeed Where the International Community Is Failing"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) today launched a petition urgently calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire to hostilities to allow for a humanitarian response to the violence and destruction in Gaza. On behalf of religious leaders worldwide, MWL is leading an interfaith coalition to help find a solution to the crisis which has killed 22,000, injured 57,000 and displaced 1.2 million from their homes.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the MWL, meeting with religious leaders and policy officials in the US this week, is calling on leaders of all faiths to step up their efforts to urge a cease-fire in the conflict.

"The path to peace will be led by people of faith, and we have a moral obligation to speak out to have the right impact," said Dr. Al-Issa.

For the first time ever, Dr. Al-Issa is seeking to create an interfaith coalition to promote a message of tolerance and compassion and help temper the hateful rhetoric and divisive behavior that has motivated violence against Muslim and Jewish people. It further calls for the immediate release of all hostages without conditions.

"In the face of the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Muslim World League and all of its international affiliates stand united with Muslims, Jews, Christians, and other people of faith brethren in our unwavering commitment to peace and empathy," said Dr. Al-Issa. "We believe that people of faith and religious leaders must be more involved in helping find a path to peace."

By mobilizing support from diverse religious leaders globally, the MWL aims to create a platform for interfaith dialogue and collaboration, emphasizing the shared principles of compassion, justice, and peace. This MWL-sponsored petition is asking for religious leaders and civic society leaders to sign onto a commitment to carry a message of peace and tolerance to their congregations and followers.

"We believe that the path to peace in the region will be led by people of faith, and we have a moral obligation to speak out to have the right impact," said Dr. Al-Issa. "As more faith leaders embrace this responsibility and sign our petition, it will be a powerful testament to the collective will of people around the world to stand up for peace and tolerance."

To support the "Peace for Gaza: A Call to Ceasefire" petition and join the MWL in advocating for an end to the violence, please visit the petition or follow the MWL's social media channels for updates.

