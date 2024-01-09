MWL launches urgent petition to call for releasing all hostages, ceasefire in Gaza

News provided by

Muslim World League

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

"Faith Leaders Can Succeed Where the International Community Is Failing"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) today launched a petition urgently calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire to hostilities to allow for a humanitarian response to the violence and destruction in Gaza. On behalf of religious leaders worldwide, MWL is leading an interfaith coalition to help find a solution to the crisis which has killed 22,000, injured 57,000 and displaced 1.2 million from their homes. 

Continue Reading

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the MWL, meeting with religious leaders and policy officials in the US this week, is calling on leaders of all faiths to step up their efforts to urge a cease-fire in the conflict. 

For the first time ever, Dr. Al-Issa is seeking to create an interfaith coalition to promote a message of tolerance and compassion and help temper the hateful rhetoric and divisive behavior that has motivated violence against Muslim and Jewish people. It further calls for the immediate release of all hostages without conditions.  

"In the face of the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Muslim World League and all of its international affiliates stand united with Muslims, Jews, Christians, and other people of faith brethren in our unwavering commitment to peace and empathy," said Dr. Al-Issa. "We believe that people of faith and religious leaders must be more involved in helping find a path to peace."  

By mobilizing support from diverse religious leaders globally, the MWL aims to create a platform for interfaith dialogue and collaboration, emphasizing the shared principles of compassion, justice, and peace. This MWL-sponsored petition is asking for religious leaders and civic society leaders to sign onto a commitment to carry a message of peace and tolerance to their congregations and followers.  

"We believe that the path to peace in the region will be led by people of faith, and we have a moral obligation to speak out to have the right impact," said Dr. Al-Issa. "As more faith leaders embrace this responsibility and sign our petition, it will be a powerful testament to the collective will of people around the world to stand up for peace and tolerance." 

To support the "Peace for Gaza: A Call to Ceasefire" petition and join the MWL in advocating for an end to the violence, please visit the petition or follow the MWL's social media channels for updates. 

About The Muslim World League

The Muslim World League is an international non-governmental Islamic organization based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Established in 1962, the MWL is dedicated to promoting peace, tolerance, and cooperation among people of different faiths and cultures. The organization engages in various humanitarian and charitable initiatives globally, striving to alleviate human suffering and contribute to the betterment of society. 

SOURCE Muslim World League

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.