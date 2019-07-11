MWM Immersive and 'Hardcore History's' Dan Carlin to open 'War Remains' VR Experience in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWM Immersive, the division of MWM that partners with the world's best creators to tell stories through VR and interactive entertainment, today announced that "War Remains," the multi-sensory experience presented by "Hardcore History's" Dan Carlin, opens to the general public in Austin on August 12. The limited engagement in Austin follows "War Remains'" premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with more locations coming soon.

The first block of tickets for "War Remains" are currently available ( here ) and will run through September 1, with additional tickets and showtimes to be announced soon. The experience will be hosted in Downtown Austin at 500 E. 5th St.

In "War Remains," Dan Carlin takes audiences into the trenches of one of the most extreme battlefields in history to bear witness to an active battle scene. The 12-minute free-roam experience features a physical set overlaid with a virtual environment so audiences can reach out and touch nearly everything they see in VR. By combining the immersive power of VR with tactile elements and practical effects, including floor rumblers and wind, "War Remains" allows people to experience history like never before.

"There's intense curiosity about what these wars were like for the participants. We can't simulate that, and you wouldn't want us to. But we can use the latest technology to make the experience more immersive and real than any previous portrayal could. If it were any more real you probably wouldn't want to see it," Dan Carlin said.

"War Remains" is produced by MWM Immersive, the division of MWM behind the sold-out "Chained: A Victorian Nightmare," Jon Favreau's "Gnomes & Goblins," and the upcoming VR game "Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son." It is directed by Academy Award-winning Brandon Oldenburg and developed by the immersive storytellers at Flight School Studio, with audio design by Skywalker Sound.

"When Dan told us he wanted to put audiences in a time machine, we knew pretty quickly that VR alone wasn't going to cut it, and we had to go bigger," Ethan Stearns, Executive Producer at MWM Immersive said. "The physical set and haptics combine with VR to provide a tangible, immersive experience that implants itself in your memory. Skywalker Sound's audio design and Dan Carlin's signature voice further root you in this time and place, so ideally you forget you're wearing a headset."

"As a city and community that appreciates history, has a growing technology industry, and is home to a deep artistic tradition, Austin is a perfect place for us to bring 'War Remains,'" Stearns continued.

About MWM Immersive

MWM Immersive, a division of MWM, produces and distributes high-quality interactive entertainment with the world's best storytellers. Ethan Stearns, Executive Producer, oversees operations and the creative vision of MWMi. By using audience insights and engaging fandoms, MWMi connects audiences with innovative interactive storytelling in entirely new ways. MWMi is the division behind such groundbreaking and critically acclaimed projects as Dan Carlin's "War Remains," a fully immersive historical experience, and the category-defining "Chained: A Victorian Nightmare," as well as Jon Favreau's magical "Gnomes & Goblins" VR universe. In partnership with Sony Pictures, MWMi is innovating the world of VR games and experiences to elevate Sony's slate of motion pictures and franchises such as the upcoming "Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son."

About Flight School Studio

Flight School is a studio of artists and technicians, fearlessly exploring the unknown in films, games, VR, AR and whatever lies in the wide and boundless sky. Collectively, the studio's creative team boasts top creative accolades, such as Academy, Emmy, Annie, Cannes Lion, and Lumiere Awards. In addition to developing self-released titles (Daytime Emmy Award-nominated "Manifest 99," "Island Time VR," "Creature in the Well"), the team collaborates on innovative entertainment with agency and brand partners (Oculus, Google, Lionsgate, Sony, Dell, American Express, GM, SAP, Verizon). Since 2017, Flight School's headquarters are in Dallas, TX alongside sister companies Reel FX and ATK PLN. Additional divisions are located in Hollywood, CA and Montréal, QC, staffed with curious pioneers creating the future of immersive experiences.

