mWS myWorld Solutions AG: Thanks to the MotoGP™ Cashback Program, Take a Look Behind the Scenes at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, motorsport fans have the opportunity to register for the MotoGP™ Cashback Program and to win a tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP™ race. As Members of this program, they can also make purchases at thousands of Loyalty Merchants around the world and enjoy attractive shopping benefits in doing so.

This year, the MotoGP™ Cashback Program is making a stop again at the 'Circuit of The Americas.' At the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, which is taking place between 12th and 14th April 2019 in Austin, Texas, an exciting competition awaits the motorsports fans alongside the fast-paced race.

Every visitor to the race weekend taking place at the 'Circuit of The Americas' has the chance to win an exciting tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP™ racing circus. To enter, you just have to post a photo of your best MotoGP™ moment accompanied by the hashtag '#motogpcashback' on Facebook or Instagram anytime between Saturday 13th April midday and Sunday 14th April midday.

Those who have not yet registered for the MotoGP™ Cashback Program can either approach one of the numerous promotion staff who will be present at the racing circuit or visit the MotoGP™ Cashback Program stand. This gives you the chance not only to register but also to pose for a cool photo wall as a MotoGP™ star.

Attractive benefits with the MotoGP™ Cashback Program:

At the heart of the MotoGP™ Cashback Program lies the MotoGP™ Cashback Card as well as the Cashback App. Using these features, program Members can secure attractive benefits, such as Cashback and Shopping Points, when coming to MotoGP™ events - whether it's for the journey, accommodation, ticket purchase or merchandise offered by selected partners online or directly within the MotoGP™ fan areas.

The shopping benefits awarded to Members of the MotoGP™ Cashback Program go well beyond the MotoGP™ races. Every time a Member uses their card to make a purchase at any one of the more than 130,000 Loyalty Merchants worldwide, they will receive up to 5% Cashback and collect Shopping Points. These Shopping Points can then be redeemed for exclusive Loyalty Merchant offers.

Further information about the program, the competitions as well as the MotoGP™ Cashback Program's next stops can be found at MotoGP-Cashback.com.

