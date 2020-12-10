MWWPR Acquires Everywhere Agency, Leading Influencer Marketing Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations firms, has acquired social media and influencer marketing shop, Everywhere Agency to expand the depth and expertise of MWW's global digital influencer team. MWWPR made the acquisition as part of its ongoing investment in its influencer capabilities as a core integrated service offering. Everywhere is regarded as one of the pioneers in the space, known for finding authentic advocates that fit almost any brand's requirements and proving ROI of influencer marketing's vastness and scalability through measurement.

The Atlanta-based firm comes with a diverse roster of Fortune 1000 brands such as Georgia-Pacific, FAGE, and Tax Slayer, among others, which will become clients of MWWPR. As part of the acquisition, MWWPR has hired Everywhere's Kelly Dye as VP, Influencer. In her new role Dye will work closely with MWW's head of influencer marketing, Nycole Hampton to help build upon the agency's quickly growing practice, which works across all practices and sectors under the firm's one P&L model.

According to a recent report by Business Insider Intelligence, the influencer marketing industry is on track to be worth $15B by 2022, almost doubling from 2019. As a result, influencers will have increasingly bigger and more functional roles in people's lives, and bigger share of marketing plans. The ability to offer integrated communications and influencer strategy will help clients streamline their efforts as mediums evolve.

"Influencer marketing speaks directly to consumer and business-to-business audiences in an authentic and meaningful way. In a world of competing messages and an overload of information, influencers drive a deeper relationship between a brand and its stakeholders. Done properly, an influencer strategy delivers strong ROI by giving key audiences a reason to believe, and a reason to care about your brand," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "As one of the early proponents of influencer programs, Everywhere's deep experience will help accelerate the expansion of our influencer capabilities."

Kempner added, "I am also particularly excited to add Kelly Dye and her team to MWWPR's group of brilliant and enthusiastic practitioners. I had the privilege of meeting Kelly over a year ago and have hoped to work with her ever since. I also want to thank Everywhere's founder Danica Kombol who will be departing the company after 11 years to pursue other career opportunities. We are looking forward to building on her legacy."

"When I launched my agency, the phrase "influencer marketing" didn't even exist – now it's a key component of any great integrated marketing and public relations campaign," said Danica Kombol, Founder of Everywhere Agency. "By joining forces with MWWPR, my clients will have access to a full suite of services and expertise across disciplines — something I felt was needed for our agency to evolve with the growth of our industry. When deciding to sell the agency it was important to me that I find a successful, independently owned agency that aligned with the culture of Everywhere Agency — which is a human-centered approach and a fierce desire to create campaigns that move the needle. I've been a passionate pioneer in the field of influencer marketing for over a decade now and am ready to pass the mantle on to MWWPR who will continue the charge."

As part of its purchase, MWWPR will also take over the ownership and management of Everywhere's exclusive network, Everywhere Society, made up of over 5,500 vetted and verified influencers across the country that Everywhere Agency has built relationships with over the years. Their relationships span every category of MWW's client base, with various reaches, specialties, etc. This will serve as a nice addition to MWWPR's current network of relationships and fits squarely in MWWPR's philosophy of building collaborative relationships with partners and using data and human expertise to drive partnership decisions.

MWWPR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies of 2021 this fall, by Forbes garnering its coveted "5-star" rating.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

