MWWPR Celebrates Success of Clients Voto Latino and American Bridge 21st Century On Historic 2020 Election Win

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent integrated PR agencies is honored to have played an important role in the extraordinary work of its clients Voto Latino and American Bridge 21st Century in delivering a historic victory for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in last week's presidential election.

Since 2012, Voto Latino – the nation's largest Latinx voter registration and advocacy organization – has registered 1,120,784 people and 601,330 voters in the 2020 election cycle alone, the most of any Latinx led organization and more than any online-focused voter registration organization. Through a targeted earned and paid media campaign, Voto Latino heavily invested its $33.7 million war chest in the most important battleground states of this election. The historic number of Latinx voters that cast early votes in states such as Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania played a critical role in securing a Biden victory.

"Reaching and mobilizing voters was critical in paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden winning margins in key states like Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia," said Michael W. Kempner, founder and CEO of MWWPR. "Voto Latino and American Bridge made immeasurable contributions to this historic race by innovating the ways in which they engaged with critical voters to secure the highest turnout in our nation's history. It was one of the honors of MWWPR's 34-year history to support them in their work for a more just and equitable nation."

American Bridge 21st Century, one of the nation's leading Democratic SuperPAC's since 2010, whose crucial focus on the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin helped delivered forty-six electoral votes in the column of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

MWWPR provided strategic communications, social media, and SEO counsel to American Bridge as well as media support to Bridge Co-Chairs, Senior Advisors, and Surrogates. MWWPR also produced their new podcast, The War Room at American Bridge, which included high profile guests such as former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, former Governor Deval Patrick, Marc Elias, James Carville, and 2012 Obama-Biden Campaign Manager Jim Messina.

Since November 2019, American Bridge identified 1.5 million voters who supported President Obama in 2008 or 2012 and then flipped for Trump in 2016. American Bridge's efforts sought to persuade these potential Trump defectors in 77 counties across Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin for their Swing County Project. Bridge's innovative program focused on the margins, preventing Trump from running up the score in working-class counties and offsetting the strength Biden would have in urban and suburban communities. That is exactly what happened on Election Day.

From November of 2019 to Election Day, American Bridge spent $62 million on TV, digital, and radio ads across 16 media markets, including more than $32 million in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania alone, making them the largest outside spender in the Keystone State.

In the end, President-elect Biden did 2% better compared to Hillary Clinton in Obama-Trump counties across Bridge states vs. basically no movement in other rust belt Obama-Trump counties, delivering the margin needed in all three states for the Democratic ticket.

