MWWPR Launches Remote Fall Internship Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's largest independent public relations agencies, announces its Remote Fall Internship Program with open positions in corporate reputation, technology, consumer marketing, digital and social media strategy, creative, and insights and analytics.

The fully remote, part-time (35 hours/week), paid positions are open to students and recent graduates in the US and UK. Interns will be mentored by MWWPR account teams and gain real-world experience for a career in public relations through responsibilities performed at the entry level from media monitoring, participation in strategy and brainstorming sessions, and cultivating relationships with and pitching key media, to use of social and digital listening tools and competitive intelligence-based insights development.

"While the coronavirus pandemic has especially impacted career opportunities for students and the entry level, this program offers real-world agency experience and training to prepare the next generation to successfully start jobs in this remote environment," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "MWWPR has always valued investing in the development of up-and-coming professionals, and we're eager to tap into the Gen Z talent pool of future industry leaders."

The remote internship program is MWW's latest initiative to engage students remotely in preparation for the workforce, complementing its exclusive partnership program for American University students, entitled the Z-Suite.

To apply, visit https://www.mww.com/careers-list/

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

