MWWPR Named "Champion of Good Works" by Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the top independent and integrated public relations agencies, has been recognized by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) for its corporate philanthropic efforts in New Jersey, as well as the communities of the agency's eight additional locations globally.

This year marks the organization's eighth annual celebration of the New Jersey business community's generosity. The firm will be honored at the "Companies that Care Reception" on March 24th at Nanina's in the Park in Belleville, NJ.

"MWWPR's guiding principle to Matter More™ applies to all facets of the business, extending to the communities we live and operate in," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "As a company founded and built in New Jersey, we're proud to have been giving back for the past 33 years."

All MWWPR staff based in NJ and across the U.S. are encouraged to serve on industry, charitable and community boards, contributing expertise and resources to agency-wide causes including outreach to the homeless, feeding the hungry, and community development. In addition, all MWWPR team members are given paid time off to contribute to these causes. The agency - founded in 1986 - currently has two NJ locations in East Rutherford and Trenton of its nine offices across the US and UK.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

