MWWPR Named One Of The Nation's Most Innovative And Strategic PR Firms Of 2020 By PRNews

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's largest independent public relations agencies, has been named to the PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list, which was created to spotlight standout agencies doing the most innovative work in today's communications environment.

The list is comprised of firms of all sizes from boutique, specialized firms to global organizations and everything in between, evaluated more so on creative concepts and execution, along with products, services and expertise offered over the last year. Applicants were also judged on how they are pivoting their business and assisting clients during COVID-19.

"For almost 34 years MWWPR has brought integrated solutions to our clients and industry," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. "We have been fortunate to have talented teams and great clients who have evolved that approach along the way, and are proud of the industry recognition."

The new searchable portal on PRNews' website allows brands to filter the list by industry specialization and core capabilities to match their specific needs with top-tier potential agency partners.

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com

