MWWPR Ranked One Of The Most Powerful PR Firms By Observer

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the leading independent public relations agencies, made its debut on Observer's annual "PR Power 50" list, published this week. The prestigious listing celebrates the 50 most impactful and innovative firms across specialties, revenue and size.

The Observer staff, who evaluate a pool of firms throughout the year for consideration, notes MWWPR's "huge social capabilities, a potent research and analytics operation and surgical SEO and search marketing chops."

The agency acquired search marketing boutique Search Interactions in 2018, contributing to rapid advancement of its digital capabilities. This recognition also comes on the one-year anniversary of the firm's ninth and latest office opening, in Austin, Texas.

"After a dynamic year for the public relations industry it's an honor to be recognized among the most influential firms across the nation," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MWWPR.

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

