MWWPR Rolls Out Advanced Issues & Crisis Management Offering

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, a leading independent public relations agency, announced today its state-of-the-art issues and crisis management offering, fueled by a suite of new technology tools, including a smartphone app.

In today's 24/7, hyperconnected, hyper-competitive world, it is more important than ever to be prepared with the latest tools and resources to manage situations quickly and effectively. MWWPR has enhanced its traditional offering of vulnerability assessments, crisis planning and table-top exercises with a strong underpinning to include innovative digital tools and services that improve issues management, crisis planning and response. The firm's advanced approach utilizes four key resources: predictive analytics, crisis simulation, online reputation management, and the MWWPR Crisis Navigator app.

Predictive Analytics: Leveraging technology at the forefront of predictive analytics allows for anticipation of how an issue or crisis will drive news coverage and social media commentary within minutes of the first stories or posts. This tool enables clients to quantify media impact, determine which stories about a brand are important now, monitor emerging trending topics, and analyze long-term audience trends to predict what issues may rise to the top.

Leveraging technology at the forefront of predictive analytics allows for anticipation of how an issue or crisis will drive news coverage and social media commentary within minutes of the first stories or posts. This tool enables clients to quantify media impact, determine which stories about a brand are important now, monitor emerging trending topics, and analyze long-term audience trends to predict what issues may rise to the top. Crisis Simulation: High-quality, realistic crisis scenario injects will be offered as part of the MWWPR training services. This will provide a realistic crisis training experience for clients and their crisis teams to test their plans, evaluate response, and ensure readiness before a crisis strikes.

High-quality, realistic crisis scenario injects will be offered as part of the MWWPR training services. This will provide a realistic crisis training experience for clients and their crisis teams to test their plans, evaluate response, and ensure readiness before a crisis strikes. Online Reputation Management: Online reputation management is crucial for companies and individuals to maintain control over their digital identity as the world increasingly relies on search engine results for information. Combining public relations, issues management and SEO expertise employs relevant and valuable content to create accurately portrayed search results that consistently top internet and news searches to withstand the tests of time and crisis, providing a permanent and preemptive solution.

Online reputation management is crucial for companies and individuals to maintain control over their digital identity as the world increasingly relies on search engine results for information. Combining public relations, issues management and SEO expertise employs relevant and valuable content to create accurately portrayed search results that consistently top internet and news searches to withstand the tests of time and crisis, providing a permanent and preemptive solution. "MWWPR Crisis Navigator" App: MWWPR Crisis Navigator provides crisis plans at the tap of an app for seamless access in a time of need. This allows clients to access their crisis plans from anywhere in the world, any time of day, 24/7 from the convenience of their smart phone. Protocols, procedures and contacts are immediately available to keep your organization's leadership briefed and on message.

"Issues and crisis management is a hallmark and core competency of our firm. Protecting our clients' reputations is a charge we take very seriously at MWWPR," said Michelle Rios, Managing Director of the Washington D.C. office and North America practice lead for issues and crisis. "Today, crisis management is about staying ahead of the issue, and swiftly and most effectively responding when something does arise. The new technology tools that we have integrated into our agency offering will help our clients do that." Rios joined the firm from Ogilvy in early 2019 to lead the enhanced offer alongside chief strategy officer Carreen Winters.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Reputation, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR or its crisis offer, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

SOURCE MWWPR

Related Links

http://www.mww.com

