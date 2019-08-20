MWWPR's William P. Murray Named NJBIZ ICON Honors Award Recipient

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent, integrated public relations firms, announced that William P. Murray, Executive Vice President and National Director of Public Affairs, is the recipient of the NJBIZ ICON Award. The award recognizes industry leaders with longstanding contributions to the New Jersey business community.

Murray runs MWWPR's regional and 50-state Public Affairs practice from the agency's East Rutherford, New Jersey office. A fixture in public and government affairs for decades, Murray has provided expert counsel to hundreds of companies, executives, and public officials, crafting strategic and focused campaigns that have left a lasting positive impact on businesses, organizations, and constituencies in New Jersey and nationwide.

A graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism, and minors in Spanish, Political Science, and English, Murray began his career as a journalist and community activist. In 1990 he joined MWWPR, then a small agency with a loyal client base, as a Vice President. Over the decades, he has directly contributed to the firm's steady growth. Today, MWWPR is the largest public relations agency in New Jersey, among the largest independent firms in the nation.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Bill for almost 30 years and witness the impact of his work in the New Jersey community," said MWWPR Founder and CEO Michael Kempner, who was a 2018 recipient of the ICON Honor. "Bill embodies the spirit of the ICON Award, relentlessly working to grow and encourage the business community in the state."

I know that while honors and accolades are appreciated, Bill is truly driven by the strategic solutions he generates for our clients. His success is well-deserved."

"It's a great honor to be recognized by my colleagues and peers out of the hundreds of candidates for this award," stated Murray. "In truth, these accolades and my success in this industry is a direct reflection of the people that I work with day to day, my clients, and the culture of collaboration this evident among the New Jersey business community."

The awards will be formally presented at a breakfast event in Somerset on August 20th. The full list of ICON Honors Award recipients is available online, at https://njbiz.com/njbiz-names-2019-icon-awards-winners.

