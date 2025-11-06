Mwyngil Therapeutics Announces In-Licensing of GPR75 Modulators and Cell-Surface Discovery Platform from Expert Systems Inc.

DOVER, Del., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mwyngil Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class small-molecule therapies targeting cardiovascular, metabolic, and chronic inflammatory and immune diseases, today announced the in-licensing of several lead GPR75 modulator molecules and a proprietary cell-surface discovery platform from Expert Systems Inc.

The collaboration expands Mwyngil's leadership in inflammasome and metabolic pathway modulation and strengthens its portfolio in cardiometabolic and chronic inflammatory indications. The financial terms of the license agreement were not disclosed.

Therapeutic Rationale

GPR75 is an orphan G-protein–coupled receptor expressed in hypothalamic neurons, adipose tissue, liver, kidney, and vascular endothelium. Human genetic studies have linked loss-of-function variants of GPR75 with lower body-mass index (BMI), enhanced insulin sensitivity, and protection from obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

GPR75 reverse agonists, which actively suppress baseline receptor signaling, are designed to reproduce these protective phenotypes, offering a novel, disease-modifying small-molecule approach to obesity and T2D.

Tudor Oprea, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Expert Systems Inc., highlighted the complementarity between the two companies' programs:

"GPR75 reverse agonists and Mwyngil's portfolio of brain-permeable and systemic NLRP3 inhibitors—targeting obesity, cardiovascular, and chronic kidney diseases—jointly address the intertwined axes of metabolism and inflammation."

Synergistic Mechanisms:

Metabolic: GPR75 reverse agonism enhances insulin sensitivity and weight control, while NLRP3 inhibition reduces IL-1β/IL-18–driven insulin resistance, producing an amplified glycemic benefit.

GPR75 reverse agonism enhances insulin sensitivity and weight control, while NLRP3 inhibition reduces IL-1β/IL-18–driven insulin resistance, producing an amplified glycemic benefit. Inflammatory: GPR75 modulation down-regulates upstream inflammasome triggers, and NLRP3 inhibition blocks inflammasome assembly, together yielding broad suppression of chronic inflammation.

GPR75 modulation down-regulates upstream inflammasome triggers, and NLRP3 inhibition blocks inflammasome assembly, together yielding broad suppression of chronic inflammation. Cardiovascular: Combined improvement in blood pressure, endothelial function, and plaque inflammation translates to reduced residual cardiovascular risk.

Combined improvement in blood pressure, endothelial function, and plaque inflammation translates to reduced residual cardiovascular risk. Renal: GPR75 modulation alleviates filtration stress, and NLRP3 inhibition mitigates tubular injury, offering additive kidney protection.

Lead Program Summary

In preclinical studies, Mwyngil's newly licensed GPR75 reverse agonists demonstrated:

Low-nanomolar potency and high target selectivity in vitro

and in vitro Good oral bioavailability compatible with once-daily dosing

compatible with once-daily dosing Favorable ADME, safety, and tolerability profiles

Significant reduction in relative weight gain in diet-induced obesity (DIO) models over five weeks of daily oral dosing, while sparing lean body mass

Mwyngil will continue advancing these candidates and related IP within its cardiometabolic and chronic-inflammation franchise.

About Mwyngil Therapeutics

Mwyngil Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Dover, Delaware, and Boston, Massachusetts, with research operations and partnering groups in Europe. Founded through a drug-discovery accelerator platform and seed-funded by Torrey Pines Investment and OrbiMed, Mwyngil focuses on developing novel brain-permeable and systemic inflammasome inhibitors.

In 2025, Mwyngil partnered one of its NLRP3 inhibitors with Brenig Therapeutics (Boston, MA) for development in Parkinson's disease and other neuroinflammatory indications.

For more information, visit Mwyngil.com.

About Expert Systems Inc.

Expert Systems Inc. is a life-sciences accelerator advancing the next generation of precision therapeutics. Its AI/ML-enabled platform integrates rational drug design, predictive pharmacology, translational modeling, regulatory strategy, and partnering support across the biotech value chain.

With a proven track record of creating and scaling multiple Seed and Series A ventures, Expert Systems has supported over 30 R&D programs funded by institutional investors and strategic partners across North America, Europe, and Australia. By shortening timelines from in silico discovery to first-in-human trials, Expert Systems transforms high-potential science into investable, clinically-ready opportunities.

For more information, visit www.expertsystems.inc.

