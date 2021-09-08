MX and Payveris Bring Faster, Open-API, Digital Payments and Money Movement to Fintechs and Financial Institutions

With the new integration, organizations can deploy intelligent digital payment and money movement services to their customers and utilize the Payveris MoveMoney℠ platform and suite of open APIs, SDK widgets, and SSO products. The new experience is embedded into an integrated money movement solution.

"Financial institutions are looking for easier ways to automate their processes around bill payments and movement of money," said Chirag Patel, Vice President of Product Management at Payveris. "And, banks and credit unions are looking to have a major role in delivering the best experience possible for their users. With MX's industry-leading financial data platform and modern connectivity, we're making the payment experience seamless -- the way consumers move and manage money – and simpler than ever."

"We respect Payveris as a leader in the money movement space and we're excited about this partnership because it will help our joint customers have full control over almost every aspect of the experience for money movement," said Brandon Dewitt, Cofounder and CTO of MX. "Payveris has a long track record of strength, security, and reliability in lowering the friction to the user experience, significantly reducing operating costs, and future-proofing their IT investment."

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About Payveris

Payveris is the creator of the MoveMoney℠ Platform, an Open API, cloud-based platform enabling financial institutions to control, simplify, and extend engaging intelligent digital money movement capabilities to their users through any application or device while significantly reducing operating costs and future-proofing their IT investment. Visit payveris.com to learn more.

