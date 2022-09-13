MX Announces Finalists for 2022 Innovator Awards

USAA Federal Savings Bank recognized as Open Finance Partner of the Year

Financial institutions and fintechs nominated for innovative use of financial data to deliver exceptional money experiences for consumers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced the first ever Open Finance Partner of the Year and finalists for its 2022 MX Innovator Awards, which will be awarded at the third annual Money Experience Summit, Sept. 20-22 at Snowbird, Utah. The annual awards honor financial institutions and fintechs using financial data to deliver innovative digital and mobile money experiences to consumers.

The Open Finance Partner of the Year honors an organization that has displayed a strong commitment to leading the charge for open standards and secure access to financial information. They are taking steps to implement open finance APIs, giving people greater access and control of their financial data. This year, MX has recognized USAA Federal Savings Bank as the Open Finance Partner of the Year.

The additional 2022 MX Innovator Award categories and nominees include:

"Our mission to empower the world to be financially strong starts with access to financial data to create personalized experiences that meet customers where they are and help them achieve their financial goals," said Raymond den Hond, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at MX. "The MX Innovator Awards recognize those brands that are leading the way on Open Finance and delivering innovative products and services in the industry."

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

