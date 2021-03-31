MX Announces Peyton Manning to Keynote Money Experience Summit 2021 at Utah's Snowbird Mountain Resort

"To compete in an increasingly digital and connected world, organizations are harnessing the power of data to deliver new, modern money experiences that fundamentally change the way consumers interact with their money," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO, MX. "Hosted at the top of the Utah mountains, Money Experience Summit 2021 will be a forum for thought-provoking conversations and in-depth case studies on the future of the financial industry — and how banks, credit unions, fintechs, and other technology companies can leverage data to truly understand their customers, create deep relationships, and drive brand growth."

Money Experience Summit 2021 will be held in person — with virtual access for those who aren't able to travel — and will feature five inspiring keynote speakers and 25+ breakout sessions from industry experts and practitioners, all in the healthy, open air of the Utah mountains. Speakers include 2x Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning — sharing his breakthrough moments and how performing under pressure and trusting your team can transform you, your career, and your organization — along with leaders from the top financial institutions, fintechs, and organizations that are transforming the future of the financial industry.

Early bird registration runs through June 15 and includes access to all in-person and virtual events, including keynotes, premier breakout events, discounted hotel rooms, and live entertainment. To register for Money Experience Summit visit https://www.mx.com/summit/ .

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com.

