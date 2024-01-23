MX Customer Analytics Delivers Actionable Insights for Financial Providers to Better Understand and Serve Customers

News provided by

MX

23 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

MX Customer Analytics leverages enhanced transaction data and actionable consumer insights to help financial providers increase deposits, identify cross-sell opportunities, and deliver personalized money experiences

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of Customer Analytics for financial services providers. Customer Analytics leverages enhanced transaction data and actionable consumer insights to help financial providers increase deposits and engagement by identifying cross-sell opportunities, achieving a higher ROI on marketing spend and campaigns, and predicting and preventing customer churn.

With Customer Analytics, organizations can gain a more comprehensive picture of their customers' financial lives allowing them to improve customer segmentation and marketing strategies. It combines consumer-permissioned and enhanced transaction data into a centralized, comprehensive set of intelligent models, dashboards, and analytics tools all of which can be easily embedded into marketing automation platforms and CRMs.

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Customer Analytics helps financial services providers:

  • Easily uncover cross-sell opportunities and target consumers based on personas, product adoption, and financial behaviors
  • Engage consumers and achieve a higher ROI on marketing spend and campaigns with better audience segmentation that is easily exported into their preferred marketing, social media, CRM platforms, and data warehouses
  • Identify external accounts, balances, and interest rates for credit cards, mortgages, and loans to inform product roadmaps and improve targeted messages
  • Predict and prevent churn based on analysis of de-identified data, trends, and strategic recommendations
  • Embed financial insights and relevant offers that meet consumers where they are with personalized money experiences – enhanced by MX's Financial Wellness and Insights tools

"Financial services providers have a tough assignment when it comes to piecing together disparate data to truly understand their customers and meet their needs," said Nandita Gupta, Chief Product Officer, MX. "MX's Customer Analytics takes out the guesswork by providing actionable financial data intelligence in a single source."

To learn more, watch MX's Innovation Forum for a demo and to hear how financial data intelligence can be a differentiator for your organization.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. helps financial institutions, fintechs, and their consumers understand and do more with financial data. With MX, organizations can reliably connect and verify account and transaction data and surface insights to uncover revenue opportunities, better serve consumers, and grow their business. MX helps deliver personalized money experiences that improve consumer engagement and outcomes. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Contact:
Tom Cook
tom.cook@mx.com

SOURCE MX

Also from this source

MX Names Jane Barratt Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy

MX Names Jane Barratt Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy

MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, today announced it has named Jane Barratt as its Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global ...
MX Recognizes 2023 Innovator Award Winners

MX Recognizes 2023 Innovator Award Winners

MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, announced this year's winners of the MX Innovator Awards held annually at Money Experience ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.