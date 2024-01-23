MX Customer Analytics Delivers Actionable Insights for Financial Providers to Better Understand and Serve Customers

MX Customer Analytics leverages enhanced transaction data and actionable consumer insights to help financial providers increase deposits, identify cross-sell opportunities, and deliver personalized money experiences

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of Customer Analytics for financial services providers. Customer Analytics leverages enhanced transaction data and actionable consumer insights to help financial providers increase deposits and engagement by identifying cross-sell opportunities, achieving a higher ROI on marketing spend and campaigns, and predicting and preventing customer churn.

With Customer Analytics, organizations can gain a more comprehensive picture of their customers' financial lives allowing them to improve customer segmentation and marketing strategies. It combines consumer-permissioned and enhanced transaction data into a centralized, comprehensive set of intelligent models, dashboards, and analytics tools all of which can be easily embedded into marketing automation platforms and CRMs.

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Customer Analytics helps financial services providers:

Easily uncover cross-sell opportunities and target consumers based on personas, product adoption, and financial behaviors

Engage consumers and achieve a higher ROI on marketing spend and campaigns with better audience segmentation that is easily exported into their preferred marketing, social media, CRM platforms, and data warehouses

Identify external accounts, balances, and interest rates for credit cards, mortgages, and loans to inform product roadmaps and improve targeted messages

Predict and prevent churn based on analysis of de-identified data, trends, and strategic recommendations

Embed financial insights and relevant offers that meet consumers where they are with personalized money experiences – enhanced by MX's Financial Wellness and Insights tools

"Financial services providers have a tough assignment when it comes to piecing together disparate data to truly understand their customers and meet their needs," said Nandita Gupta, Chief Product Officer, MX. "MX's Customer Analytics takes out the guesswork by providing actionable financial data intelligence in a single source."

