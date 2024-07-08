MX Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation

MX Celebrates Recognition as a National Leader in Employee Satisfaction and Corporate Culture for Multiple Consecutive Years

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MX Group has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, marking the third consecutive year the top B2B agency has received this distinction.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is awarded by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. MX's consistent recognition at both the local and national levels demonstrates an ongoing dedication to transparency, empathy and self-improvement that fosters individual development and a culture of collaboration.

"Being named a best company to work for in the nation is a testament to our team's efforts to continuously evolve and remain a place where our people can thrive. It's also a recognition of us staying true to our values in the midst of change within our industry," said Tony Riley, president and CEO of MX. "We recognize there is room for improvement and use that as inspiration to enhance the experience for our people and our clients."

MX looks forward to continuing its commitment to its values and making a positive impact for partners, clients and the communities it serves.

About The MX Group

The MX Group is the second-largest independent, integrated B2B marketing agency in the U.S., with a mission to impact the marketplace for companies that impact the world. For over 35 years, we've created meaningful end-to-end buying experiences for B2B brands. Our clients are leaders and innovators in automotive, financial services, food, legal services, oil and gas, industrial, packaging, trade associations, technology and SaaS who rely on our expertise to influence and grow their businesses. Our relationships with our clients and people are why B2B Marketing recognized us as Agency of the Year in 2022. Our headquarters are in Chicago, but our reach is global. Whether a client is an established or startup B2B brand, we have the people and perspective to be a strong partner that makes a difference. For more, visit themxgroup.com.

