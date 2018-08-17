MX Named One of Fastest Growing Companies in Utah for 2018

"In the last year alone, our customer base has grown from 1,100 to 1,800 financial institutions and fintechs, helping tens of millions of consumers to become financially stronger," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "We have been operating at a blistering pace since our founding in 2010, and appreciate this recognition by Utah Business, the leading business publication in Utah."

MX is a dynamic data company in the financial services industry with top-ranked benefits, the brightest minds, diversity of staff, and unparalleled opportunities for upward growth. MX's rapid growth includes nearly 200 employees in Utah.

MX, the leader in actionable financial data, enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experience. In doing so, MX is empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

