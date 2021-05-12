MX Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

"We are proud to once again be recognized by Inc. magazine for our people, our culture, and the workplace that we are building together. The secret to any exceptional workplace is exceptional people, and that is what we have at MX," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "While this past year has not been without its challenges, I have been inspired by the way our people have come together to support each other, our customers and partners, strengthening our company and culture in the process."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. MX team members and the other participating companies took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The company's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking, which included MX being named a winner in the XLarge: Employee size 500+ category.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," said Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

MX helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. To learn more, visit: www.mx.com.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

