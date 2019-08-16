MX Signs Four-year Sponsorship of Patriot Boot Camp, Helping Veteran Communities Build Businesses

"Coming from a military family as well as having attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, I have seen firsthand the incredible entrepreneurial potential of these brave men and women who serve our country," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "We are very proud to be a four-year sponsor of Patriot Boot Camp and look forward to hosting these talented people at MX headquarters. We want to do all we can to help contribute to their entrepreneurial success."

"We've worked hard to be the only non-profit in the U.S. offering intensive entrepreneur boot camps – through both in-person training and year-round virtual mentoring – to veteran, service members and military spouses," said Jen Pilcher, CEO of Patriot Boot Camp. "It's an honor to have the continued support of the MX team as well as their beautiful facilities in Utah for our August event."

For years MX has been involved with Patriot Boot Camp through its relationship with USAA, whose subsidiary is an investor in the company since 2015, leading up to MX hosting and sponsoring the 2019 event presented by Techstars and sponsored by USAA, the Jared Polis Foundation, Google for Startups, and the MetLife Foundation. Over the three days in August at MX's offices, current military and military spouse entrepreneurs will meet with more than 20 speakers and 50 mentors, all of whom have volunteered their time to provide one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Patriot Boot Camp by the numbers:

Jobs created: 1,600+

Hours of mentorship: 2,500+

Alumni entrepreneurs: 850+

Entrepreneurs attending PBC Utah: Coming from 23 states, one from Austria

Capital raised by alumni: $100 million

Diversity: 50% service-connected, disabled veteran-owned business

Female founders: 23%

Successful company exits by alumni: 8

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

About Patriot Boot Camp

Patriot Boot Camp (PBC) is a non-profit founded in 2012 to provide active duty service members, veterans, and their spouses with access to mentors, educational programming, and a robust community of experts and peers to help them innovate and build impactful businesses. PBC assembles and activates an inclusive community that advances veterans and military spouses in their mission to become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs leading the new economy.

Press contact:

press@mx.com

801-669-5532

SOURCE MX

Related Links

https://data.mx.com/

