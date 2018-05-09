MX Speaks on The Data Age of Banking at The Financial Brand Forum

Speaking on "The data age of banking: Growing your brand revenues and user experience with data," MacDonald illustrates the hundreds of years of banking that have led to today's digital age. MacDonald proposes we are now entering a new age of banking –"the data age"– in which wise financial institutions who start with clean data can confidently lead their bank, credit union or company to improve customer experiences and increase revenues.

As part of the MX presence at The Financial Brand Forum–the second straight year MX has been a title sponsor–the company also unveiled the largest booth in the five-year history of the Forum. The theme of the MX booth and presence at the conference, "It Starts with Clean Data," is part of the company's mission of empowering the world to become financially strong, through clean data.

"As our customer base has recently grown from 1,100 to 1,800 financial institutions and fintechs, we are in accelerated growth mode as we move MX into the future," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "The proper use of transactional data will completely reshape the world–inevitably driving more revenue than search or social or any other medium–and it all starts with clean data. That is what MX provides, and there is no better place for us to share and collaborate on that theme than at The Financial Brand Forum."

"The vision of MX displayed at this year's Financial Brand Forum cements them as the leader of financial data," said Scott Jasper, SVP – Head of Retail Banking, Wilson Bank & Trust, based in Lebanon, Tenn.

Launched in 2014, The Financial Brand Forum is the annual event sponsored by The Financial Brand, the second biggest website in the banking industry with more than 7.5 million website visitors since its inception. The Financial Brand Forum had nearly 500 attendees in year one, roughly 1,500 last year, and projects more than 1,750 attendees this week at the Forum 2018, making the annual show both the largest and fastest growing conference in banking.

"The Financial Brand Forum is the annual gathering place for the banking world," said MacDonald. "We are participating in this year's show in a big way. Our two-story MX booth is basically a miniature replica of our beautiful offices at the foot of the Wasatch mountains in Utah. Stepping into the booth is like walking right into our offices."

MX, the leader in financial data, enables financial institutions and technology providers to aggregate, enhance, analyze, present and act on data-empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

