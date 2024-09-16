MX3 DIAGNOSTICS LAUNCHES HEAT STRESS MANAGEMENT TOOLKIT

New feature set helps organizations combat heat-related stress

with real-time monitoring and risk mitigation.

AUSTIN, Texas and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As heatwaves continue to break records globally, the risk of heat-related illnesses and stress is on the rise. In response to this growing health concern, MX3 Diagnostics, a leader in portable health diagnostics, has introduced the Heat Stress Management Toolkit, a proprietary new set of software modules designed to help transform the way organizations monitor and manage heat-related risks. This initiative comes as part of a broader effort by MX3 Diagnostics to provide solutions for heat-related challenges, particularly in labor-intensive industries, sports, and healthcare settings.

Sample image of the MX3 Diagnostics Heatmap Feature

The toolkit features three core modules aimed at predicting and reducing the risk of heat-related injuries:

Heatmap Page: Offers real-time environmental monitoring enhanced by predictive AI, providing insights into heat index, apparent temperature, and Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) across worksites. Alerts notify teams in real-time when conditions warrant action.

Offers real-time environmental monitoring enhanced by predictive AI, providing insights into heat index, apparent temperature, and Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) across worksites. Alerts notify teams in real-time when conditions warrant action. Monitoring Page: Streamlines thermal risk assessments by integrating environmental data with individualized risk factors identifying high risk workers, tasks or locations.

Streamlines thermal risk assessments by integrating environmental data with individualized risk factors identifying high risk workers, tasks or locations. MX3 University: Highly customizable training modules developed by occupational safety experts to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and educate staff on heat stress management.

The Toolkit also offers automated compliance alerts to support hydration management protocols. Currently in closed beta, the Heat Stress Management Toolkit will be available for all MX3 users through a one-click opt-in on their portal dashboard.

"We saw a need for a solution that not only monitors environmental conditions but also predicts and mitigates heat stress risks in real-time," said Stan Skafidas, Chief Technology Officer at MX3 Diagnostics. "By integrating advanced data analysis with personalized risk factors, we believe our technology will help organizations protect their teams, increasing efficiency with timely intervention."

"Since we started using MX3 our US Incinerations group hasn't had a single recordable heat-related injury…This technology shows our employees that safety is truly our number one priority," added Dustin Brewer, Health & Safety Manager for MX3 client, Clean Harbors.

MX3 Diagnostics has been committed to providing customers with convenient, on-site health diagnostics since 2019 when they released the world's first portable, saliva-based hydration testing system. In 2020, they expanded their portfolio with the MX3 Sweat Test, which measures sodium loss in sweat. In addition to the portable testing devices, MX3's online portal collects and synthesizes data, allowing for broader analysis of heat stress and dehydration trends, to help organizations predict and prevent incidents before they happen.

Already trusted and utilized by hundreds of global organizations in oil & gas, mining, construction, utilities, sports, and healthcare, MX3 Diagnostics has sold over seven million tests to date worldwide. By taking lab-quality testing and making it portable, MX3 enables health monitoring in any setting where hydration is crucial to top performance and personal safety. MX3 continues to innovate, with plans to release multiple new diagnostics tests that use the same intelligent platform in the near future. To learn more, visit www.mx3diagnostics.com .

ABOUT MX3 DIAGNOSTICS

Founded in 2017, MX3 is a health and wellness technology company with a revolutionary approach to portable, point-of-activity health analytics. MX3's handheld testing system leverages proprietary technology across biosensors, electrochemistry, and machine learning to measure health and fitness biomarkers for multiple markets, including workplace safety, military, healthcare, and sports and fitness. For more information, visit: www.mx3diagnostics.com .

