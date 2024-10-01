MXC Logistics, a TFC Logistics Company, Launches Employee Economic Empowerment Program to Support Employees Amidst Inflation and Rising Costs

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of MXC Logistics' ongoing commitment to the well-being of its workforce, the company is proud to announce the launch of the Employee Economic Empowerment Program (EEEP), designed to help employees manage the financial strain caused by inflation and rising costs. The program offers a range of valuable services, all for a payroll deduction of only $50 per month, with benefits that extend to automotive repairs, daycare, and home-buying assistance.

MXC Logistics is At It Again Post this Empowering our employees both on the job and in their personal lives

"The impact of inflation and price gouging has affected everyone, and we recognize how challenging this has been for our team," said Dione Barnett, Founder & CEO of MXC Logistics. "Through the Employee Economic Empowerment Program, we're providing practical solutions to help our employees save money and get access to services that are critical for their daily lives."

Key Program Benefits Include:

Automotive Discounts : Employees will receive 100% coverage on labor costs for all minor and major car repairs, fluid refills, and diagnostics, up to five times per year. This ensures employees only pay for parts, and they have the freedom to purchase parts from any provider they choose. No more worries about overpaying for car repairs at the mechanic.





: Employees will receive for all minor and major car repairs, fluid refills, and diagnostics, up to five times per year. This ensures employees only pay for parts, and they have the freedom to purchase parts from any provider they choose. No more worries about overpaying for car repairs at the mechanic. Daycare Discounts : The program covers 60% of daycare costs for both children and adults at any daycare provider of the employee's choice, providing much-needed financial relief for families.





: The program covers for both children and adults at any daycare provider of the employee's choice, providing much-needed financial relief for families. Home-Buying and Selling Assistance: Employees looking to buy or sell a home in Georgia will receive $2,500 in down payment and closing cost assistance, ensuring they have the financial support needed for one of life's biggest investments.

The program is open to all existing employees, and new hires will become eligible after 90 days of employment.

Jack White, Human Resources Director at MXC Logistics, emphasized that the company is actively hiring for multiple departments, including Accounting, Public Relations, Marketing, and Business Development. In addition, MXC Logistics is seeking to fill the newly created Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position.

"We're not only dedicated to supporting our current employees but also looking to bring on talented individuals who can grow with us," said Jack White. "This is an exciting time for MXC Logistics, and we encourage potential candidates to explore our open positions and take advantage of the opportunities we offer."

Partnership Opportunities:

MXC Logistics is currently exploring partnerships with Indigo Realty, a Marietta, GA-based realty company, to be the exclusive realty partner for employees. The company is also open to collaborating with real estate companies and daycare providers across Georgia. Interested B2B vendors are encouraged to reach out for more information.

Contact Information:

Job Inquiries : Prospective employees can contact Jack White for more information at [email protected] for immediate consideration.





: Prospective employees can contact for more information at for immediate consideration. Vendor Inquiries: Real estate companies, realtors, and daycare providers can contact the team at 833-392-0854 ext. 1001 or email [email protected]

For more information about MXC Logistics and the Employee Economic Empowerment Program, visit our website at www.tfclogistics.org

Media contact: Ian Canton, +18773591361, [email protected]

