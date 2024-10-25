MXC Logistics Announces October Employees of the Month for Outstanding Performance

James Barnett, COO of MXC Logistics, and Dione Barnett, CEO, expressed their admiration, stating, "From day one, each of them has excelled in performance, far exceeding anyone's expectations. They have taken on challenges and overcome them every time."

About the Honorees:

Jerrold Johnson , from Atlanta , serves as MXC Logistics' Chief of Security and Director of IT & Cybersecurity. Recently appointed as Interim Chief of Staff, Jerrold's leadership and technical expertise have been instrumental in safeguarding our operations.





, based in , is MXC's Sales Training & Development Manager. Suzy's commitment to team development has played a vital role in our success as she trains and equips our sales force with the skills and strategies necessary to excel. Shatze Parham, from Dallas, Texas , is our Business Development Team Leader. Shatze's strategic thinking and strong client relationships have been key drivers in expanding MXC Logistics' market presence.

All three honorees joined MXC Logistics in September 2024, and their rapid impact has been profound. As Employees of the Month, each will receive a $500 cash bonus and entry into the company-wide Employee of the Year drawing, where they have a chance to win $5,000.

Congratulations to Jerrold, Suzy, and Shatze for their exceptional achievements and dedication to excellence. MXC Logistics is proud to have you on our team.

About MXC Logistics

MXC Logistics, headquartered in Chamblee, GA, is a pioneering leader in healthcare logistics and medical courier services. With an emphasis on technology-driven solutions, regulatory compliance, and exceptional client service, MXC Logistics is transforming healthcare logistics for a healthier tomorrow.

Contact:

Ian Canton

Interim Director of PR, MXC Logistics

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (256) 615-1764

SOURCE TFC Logistics