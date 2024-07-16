MxD Research Reveals Major Disconnect Between Perceived and Actual Cybersecurity Capabilities in U.S. Manufacturing

MxD survey found just 34% of manufacturers have comprehensive system security plans in place

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), the digital manufacturing institute and the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing supported by the Department of Defense, has revealed an urgent need for the U.S. manufacturing sector to strengthen its cybersecurity posture.

The report, titled Behind the Firewall, establishes the sector's cybersecurity preparedness and finds that manufacturers are overestimating their capabilities.

Securing U.S. manufacturing has emerged as an economic and national security priority as the manufacturing sector remains the most targeted sector worldwide for cyber-attacks. Faced with unique challenges in securing business operations against geopolitical threats, the report shares insights and strategies for manufacturers to enhance their cyber resilience.

The survey found:

76% of manufacturers are confident their organization can prevent cyber risks and respond to cyber-attacks

Only 34% of manufacturers have comprehensive system security plans (SSPs) in place - a fundamental cybersecurity requirement and often required for compliance

Just 43% of all manufacturers have a dedicated cybersecurity leader, such as a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) or Director of Cybersecurity The disparity is stark when compared by size: 88% of large manufacturers (500+ employees) have such leaders, compared to 35% of small- and medium-sized manufacturers (fewer than 500 employees)

Encouragingly, 82% of manufacturers are planning to raise cybersecurity spending in the upcoming budget cycle

"The supply chains which support U.S. manufacturing are only as strong as their weakest link. We must strengthen at every level to ensure a resilient domestic manufacturing capability, including within the defense industrial base," said MxD CEO Berardino Baratta. "We see a sense of overconfidence in our research results, which is concerning given that everyone is at risk, from the largest multinational to small- and medium-sized manufacturers who often lack the proper resources to protect themselves from cyber-attacks."

"Manufacturing sector cyber-attacks are no longer rare, one-off events," said MxD Director of Cybersecurity Michael Tanji. "The rise in incidents shows repeated and concerted efforts to steal IP or other company data, resulting in production shutdowns, logistical delays, and more. Our manufacturing sector must stay ahead of these growing threats – and we can only do that by updating and upgrading cyber capabilities across the industry."

This survey identifies key areas where manufacturers can benefit from additional resources to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure. Research results were segmented by vertical sector and manufacturer size, which allows for a deeper understanding of needs and insights at all levels of the manufacturing sector. In turn, this enables MxD to develop tools, like cyber playbooks and training guides, which more effectively address sector needs.

This report launches as MxD reaches its 10-year anniversary and underscores the imperative for strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and resiliency. As a public-private partnership, MxD convenes and collaborates with manufacturers to prepare and protect domestic supply chains against cybersecurity threats.

