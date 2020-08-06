MxD, the Nation's Digital Manufacturing Institute, Selects Antlia Systems' Thermal Screening Solutions to Aid Safe Return to Work

Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and approximately 300 partners across industry and academia, MxD equips factories with the digital tools and expertise to advance manufacturing innovation. To promote a safe return to work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, MxD implemented a comprehensive building health plan that makes use of Antlia Systems' contactless temperature scanners to screen visitors for fever at the entrance to their facility. The Antlia Q9 Thermal Detection Kiosk automatically identifies employees and guests as they enter, checks for elevated body temperature, and even confirms whether the visitor is wearing mask – all in under a second.

"Providing a sense of safety in public spaces is critical for recovery," said Amy Yu, cofounder and CEO of minority- and woman-owned Antlia Systems. "In a typical year MxD hosts thousands of visitors. These automated health screening measures are a key aspect of returning safely."

Yu and her business partner Michael George draw upon decades-old supply chain relationships to provide the most reliable, high-quality physical and biological safety screening solutions and personalized support to public and private organizations. When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, they expanded Antlia's threat detection offerings to address new health and safety concerns.

MxD's innovation center, where Antlia's temperature screening devices are installed, features a factory floor of the future with some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment in the world. Blue chip corporate partners include Boeing, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Autodesk, and McKinsey & Company.

"As employees and partners return to the building, we've been working hard to ensure the MxD innovation center is a safe environment where everyone can continue to thrive and innovate," said Chandra Brown, CEO of MxD. "Given our mission to advance digital technologies in manufacturing, we wanted to integrate this thinking into our comprehensive return-to-workplace safety protocols through the Antlia temperature scanners, streamlined registration and check-in, and digital signage." MxD's new return to work safety protocols also include products designed and manufactured in-house, such sneeze guards, desk dividers and door openers that promote social distancing and reduce surface contact.

Antlia Systems' suite of thermal detection products are fully functional out of the box and can operate independently or be integrated with existing building security and access management systems. Its screening solutions, which include fever screening kiosks, thermal cameras, walk-through temperature screening gates and contactless mobile fever screening boxes are used in a wide variety of environments nationally including schools, medical facilities, government buildings, sports and entertainment venues, offices, airports, bus and livery vehicles and more. Notable clients include the U.S. Federal Reserve Banks, Chicago Transit, Kohler, Marie's Salad Dressings, Clark Construction, the City of Chicago, Bellwood School District, and the South Bend Housing Authority in Indiana.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224969/A_Safe_Return_to_Work.mp4

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224970/MxD_Partners_with_Antlia_Systems.mp4

Kari Hegarty, [email protected], 212.257.1500

SOURCE Antlia Systems