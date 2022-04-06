MXR Imaging Announces Distribution Agreement With Micro-X

MXR is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive distribution agreement in the United States with Micro-X.

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Points

MXR Imaging signs multi-year distribution agreement of the Rover in the U.S.

MXR Imaging is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S.

This multi-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Micro-X is to sell the Mobile DR range of products at a national level within the U.S.

"MXR is excited to partner with Micro-X in introducing the Rover fully integrated digital mobile X-ray system on a National basis," says Zane Phlegar, Vice President of Sales at MXR Imaging. "This lightweight, maneuverable Rover system incorporates ground-breaking Nanotube technology." Phlegar added "For over six decades, MXR has supported manufacturers offering innovative products, and we are thrilled to be working with Micro-X and the advanced technology they bring to the market."

MXR Imaging has received strong interest in the products from our customer base, especially following Micro-X's successful debut at the RSNA conference in late 2021.

Micro-X's Managing Director, Peter Rowland, commented:

"We continue to build the key elements of our US sales network and are excited that the nation-wide strength of MXR Imaging's sales capability will now take this to a new level. Having a distributor of this calibre join the team is a strong testament to the interest we have seen from end-user customers since the Micro-X range of products debuted in Chicago last December."

About Micro-X

Micro-X Limited (the Company) is an ASX listed hi-tech company developing and commercialising a range of innovative products for global health and security markets, based on proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube (CNT) emitter technology. The electronic control of emitters with this technology enables x-ray products with significant reduction in size, weight and power requirements, enabling greater mobility and ease of use in existing x-ray markets and a range of new and unique security and defense applications. Micro-X has a fully vertically integrated design and production facility in Adelaide, Australia. A growing technical and commercial team based in Seattle is rapidly expanding Micro-X's US business.

Micro-X's product portfolio is built in four, high margin, product lines in health and security. The first commercial mobile digital radiology products are currently sold for diagnostic imaging in global healthcare, military and veterinary applications. An X-ray Camera for security imaging of Improvised Explosive Devices is in advanced development. The US Department of Homeland Security has selected Micro-X to design a next-generation Airport Checkpoint Portal with self-service x-ray. A miniature brain CT imager for pre-hospital stroke diagnosis in ambulances, is being developed with funding from the Australian Government's Medical Research Future Fund.

MXR Sales Contact:

Zane Phlegar

[email protected]

(412) 719-9163

MXR Media Contact:

David Chandre

[email protected]

(262) 307-7149

Micro-X Limited

Peter Rowland, Manging Director

Kingsley Hall, CFO and Company Secretary

Tel: +61 8 7099 3966

E: [email protected]

Investor Enquiries

David Allen/John Granger

Hawkesbury Partners

Tel: +61 2 9103 9494

E: [email protected]

[email protected]

About MXR Imaging, Inc.

MXR Imaging, Inc. is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S. As an industry leader, we provide a wide variety of New and Platinum Certified Pre-Owned imaging equipment. Additionally, we offer service support, legacy equipment assistance, equipment relocation, Mobile rentals, parts, training, and radiology consumable/durable goods to the healthcare market. MXR possesses an extensive imaging portfolio which includes: CT, PET/CT, MRI, Ultrasound, General Radiology Imaging equipment, and PACS. Learn more on mxrimaging.com.

