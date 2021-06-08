MXR Imaging Chooses Konica Minolta For Their Partners In Imaging Excellence Program

Through their Partners in Imaging Excellence Program , MXR will align its portfolio of services with technology from Konica Minolta, a recognized global leader for providing expertise in diagnostic imaging and precision medicine solutions for personalized healthcare.

"MXR has successfully provided expert imaging advice and quality products to the healthcare industry for decades, bringing savings to facilities of all sizes," says Jeff Root, Executive Vice President of MXR Imaging. "This new program utilizes resources from MXR and Konica Minolta, two industry leaders, to provide innovative products, services, life-cycle management, and so much more in a consultative manner—truly a unique approach in the market."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta please visit healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About MXR Imaging, Inc.

MXR Imaging, Inc. is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S. MXR provides a wide variety of new imaging equipment, reconditioned imaging equipment, service support, legacy equipment assistance, equipment relocation, parts, training, and radiology consumable and durable goods to the healthcare market. MXR possesses an extensive imaging portfolio which includes: CT, PET/CT, MRI, Ultrasound, and General Radiology Imaging equipment. Learn more on mxrimaging.com.

