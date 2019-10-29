MXR The Imaging Solution Company Exhibiting At RSNA Booth #7558

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MXR The Imaging Solution Company (formerly Merry X-Ray Corporation) will be exhibiting for the first time at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, December 1–6, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

MXR has served the medical diagnostic imaging market for over 60 years and this year will be the company's first time exhibiting at RSNA. Joining MXR in the booth are recent acquisitions Nationwide Imaging Services, Inc. and Conquest Imaging.

"We are evolving from a company that primarily focused on x-ray technology and consumables to a more all-encompassing provider of diagnostic medical imaging solutions," said Ted Sloan, MXR President.

This evolution has expanded product offerings to include pre-owned equipment for many modalities, training, parts, and relocation services for large imaging equipment. Ultrasound has been the most recent addition with full systems, probes, parts, and repair for both equipment and probes.

Sloan commented: "Exhibiting at RSNA for the first time means our specialists will be in the booth ready to talk about building solutions that meet individual customers' needs, as well as how we plan to continue to expand service, and move into the next 60 years of diagnostic imaging."

MXR with Nationwide and Conquest will be in the North Hall at Booth 7558. Attendees can add MXR to their show planner/agenda by following this link: https://tinyurl.com/yyqjtwbf.

About MXR The Imaging Solution Company

Founded in 1958, Merry X-Ray Corporation, now MXR The Imaging Solution Company (MXR) has met the challenges of keeping pace with the rapidly changing technology within the medical imaging profession.

The MXR product portfolio is rich with vendor partners and solutions for all areas of radiology regardless of size, modality, or specialty. MXR has nationwide sales and service and is the largest independent dealer in the U.S. Learn more about MXR The Imaging Solution Company visit http://www.mxrimaging.com.

MXR The Imaging Solution Company

