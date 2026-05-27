My Academic Story with China | Zhang Xiping: In the study of China, it is imperative to transcend the existing Western narratives about China

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Global Times

May 27, 2026, 02:42 ET

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Global Times:

【Zhang Xiping, Professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and Honorary Editor-in-Chief of International Sinology】

Liang Qichao once mentioned (methods to study China) that study China in China, study China in Asia, and study China in the world. World China Studies is to study China in the world. The best approach to studying China is to view historical and contemporary China as one unified whole.

When studying China, it is important to move beyond the West's current depiction of China. Sinologists acknowledge the cultural diversity of Chinese history from an epistemological perspective. So, we hope more sinologists will study contemporary China's development and explore the connections between contemporary China and its historical past.

For countries of the Global South, we hope more young scholars will come to China to study and learn Chinese. We also hope more countries of the Global South can adopt a new approach to China Studies.

SOURCE Global Times

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